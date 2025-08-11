Garrison Hawaii hosts local principals, educators to strengthen school partnerships

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii -- U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii’s School Liaison Office (SLO) welcomed principals, vice principals and educators from more than 18 local schools to Schofield Barracks Aug. 12 for a luncheon aimed at deepening collaboration between the Army and the educational community. The event featured presentations from the Garrison’s Natural and Cultural Resources Departments and the Hawaiian Civic Club of Wahiawa, spotlighting unique opportunities for students to engage in programs that connect them with both military and local heritage.



The luncheon served as a platform to highlight the SLO’s mission: supporting Army families and school-age youth in navigating educational challenges tied to the mobile military lifestyle. As part of Child, Youth and School Services under the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, the SLO bridges communication between schools and military families, helping identify barriers to academic success and developing solutions that promote student achievement.



“Our goal is to ensure that every military-connected student feels supported, understood, and empowered to thrive academically,” said Tamsin Keone, school liaison officer for schools in Aiea, Moanalua and Radford. “Events like this luncheon help build the relationships that make that possible.”



Among its many initiatives, the SLO coordinates the School Partnership Program, which connects 41 Hawaiʻi public schools with 17 Army commands across Oahu and Hawaii Island. These partnerships bring soldiers into classrooms for mentoring and tutoring, campus beautification, and community engagement, creating enriched learning environments and stronger ties between the Army and the local community.



“These partnerships reflect the Army’s commitment to being an active and positive force in our local communities,” said Col. Rachel Sullivan, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii. “We’re proud to support the educational journey of our military families and to work hand-in-hand with local schools.”



“We’re thrilled about the new learning opportunities these collaborations bring,” added John Erickson, central Oahu complex area superintendent. “Together, we’re building a stronger educational environment for all students.”

