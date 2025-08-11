Soldier, Scholar, Shepherd: 1st Sgt. Justin Loyd Named USARD 3rd Brigade’s “1st Sgt. of the Year”

In a profession defined by discipline, sacrifice, and leadership, 1st Sgt. Justin Loyd is an inspirational beacon. Named the 3rd Recruiting Brigade “1st Sgt. of the Year” during a competition held August 6-7, 2025 at the brigade headquarters on Fort Knox, Ky. (brigade is the highest level at which this honor is currently awarded), Loyd’s story is one of grit, grace, and unwavering commitment to the people he leads.

From the battlefields of Afghanistan to the recruiting stations of Cleveland, Ohio, Loyd has built a legacy rooted in service and shaped by compassion. Enlisting in September 2008, he began his military journey as an MK49 gunner with the 1st Battalion, 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Brigade Combat Team at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. He deployed twice to Afghanistan, in 2009 and 2012, where he earned the respect of his peers through courage and competence.

In 2016, Loyd volunteered for recruiting duty, where his leadership began to transform lives off the battlefield. Now serving as the first sergeant for the Cleveland Metro Recruiting Company, Cleveland Battalion, he leads by blending acumen with empathy. His leadership philosophy is deeply informed by his academic pursuits—he holds a bachelor’s degree in pastoral ministries, a master’s in organizational leadership and a doctorate in strategic leadership.

One of Loyd’s strengths in his role comes from his understanding of the recruiting operational environment. His ability to navigate complex regulations and policies was on full display during the competition’s rigorous interview portion. It was there that he impressed a panel of battalion command sergeants major with thoughtful, nuanced responses to delicate leadership scenarios.

While many Soldiers find the board experience nerve-wracking, Loyd approached it with confidence and composure. His ability to excel under pressure was evident throughout the competition, prompting 3rd Brigade Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Schwartz to ask if Loyd had already been selected as a member of the prestigious Sergeant Audie Murphy Club.

Induction into SAMC is a recognition reserved for noncommissioned officers who demonstrate exemplary leadership and performance, so it came as no surprise to anyone on the panel when Loyd confirmed Schwartz’s assumption.

To showcase his grasp on the importance of awareness in leadership, in the essay for his competition packet, Loyd wrote:

“All strategic level leaders must understand that even something as innocuous as a social media post can be interpreted as a desired direction, and as a result, subordinate leaders will strive to implement changes because they are hard chargers.”

This insight reveals a leader who not only understands the power of influence but also the responsibility that comes with it. He continued:

“Strategic level communication is not easy. Every word, method, verbal and non-verbal element is scrutinized by lower echelons to gain insight into what is the real meaning and its implication for their personal lives. Leaders who communicate with a plan, strategically, will find they are able to get better buy-in and develop leaders who are more resilient and committed to the overall vision.”

Beyond intellectual prowess, Loyd’s physical performance was nothing short of phenomenal. He was amongst the first to cross the finish line in a grueling six-mile ruck march carrying a 35-pound pack, and scored an impressive 496 out of a possible 500 on the Army Fitness Test.

Together, these achievements underscore his understanding that becoming a leader requires adopting a holistic developmental strategy.

To earn the 1st Sgt. of the Year title, a soldier must embody the Army Values: Leadership, Duty, Respect, Selfless Service, Honesty, Integrity and Personal Courage. Loyd exemplifies each. His Soldiers describe him as someone who listens without judgment and leads without ego—qualities that extend far beyond the uniform.

As a native of Fayetteville, North Carolina, Loyd is also a devoted husband to Yalonda, and together they are raising seven children ranging in age from 13 years to just 7 months. The same patience, empathy and steady guidance he brings to his company are reflected in his parenting. Whether mentoring junior soldiers or nurturing young minds at home, Loyd leads with purpose and humility—values rooted in his faith and his commitment to a higher purpose.

Loyd winning this award is more than a personal accolade—it’s a testament to the transformative power of servant leadership. In every PT activity, mentoring session, or strategic decision, he proves that leadership is not just about rank—it’s about responsibility.

As the Army continues to evolve, leaders like Loyd ensure its heart remains strong. His story is not just inspirational—it’s a blueprint for what leadership should look like in the modern military.

