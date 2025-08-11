Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A Legacy of Service: CSM Thomas Retirement Ceremony

    CSM Thomas Retirement Ceremony

    Photo By Sgt. Maj. Valerie Sturdivant | Command Sgt. Maj. Patrick Thomas, from the Noncommissioned Officer Leadership Center...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    08.08.2025

    Story by Sgt. Maj. Valerie Sturdivant 

    The NCO Leadership Center of Excellence

    FORT BLISS, Texas — Command Sgt. Maj. Patrick D. Thomas, the Deputy Commandant of the Noncommissioned Officer Leadership Center of Excellence, retired after 32 years of dedicated military service. A retirement ceremony was held on Aug. 8, 2025, to honor his distinguished career.

    Thomas entered the Army on Oct. 15, 1992, as an automated logistical specialist. Over his career, he held numerous leadership positions, including squad leader, first sergeant, and command sergeant major at the battalion and brigade levels. His service included multiple overseas assignments in Germany, South Korea, Iraq, and Afghanistan.

    In February 2023, Thomas assumed his role as Deputy Commandant, where he was instrumental in shaping the education and professional development of the Army’s NCO corps.

    A member of the prestigious Sergeant Audie Murphy Club, CSM Thomas’s awards and decorations included the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, and the Combat Action Badge. He held a bachelor’s degree in business management.

    Thomas is married to his wife, Ebony, of 29 years, and they have two adult sons, Patrick and Brian.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 16:45
    Story ID: 545552
    Location: US
    Web Views: 18
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Legacy of Service: CSM Thomas Retirement Ceremony, by SGM Valerie Sturdivant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    CSM Thomas Retirement Ceremony
    CSM Thomas Retirement Ceremony
    CSM Thomas Retirement Ceremony
    CSM Thomas Retirement Ceremony
    CSM Thomas Retirement Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download