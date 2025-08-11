A Legacy of Service: CSM Thomas Retirement Ceremony

FORT BLISS, Texas — Command Sgt. Maj. Patrick D. Thomas, the Deputy Commandant of the Noncommissioned Officer Leadership Center of Excellence, retired after 32 years of dedicated military service. A retirement ceremony was held on Aug. 8, 2025, to honor his distinguished career.



Thomas entered the Army on Oct. 15, 1992, as an automated logistical specialist. Over his career, he held numerous leadership positions, including squad leader, first sergeant, and command sergeant major at the battalion and brigade levels. His service included multiple overseas assignments in Germany, South Korea, Iraq, and Afghanistan.



In February 2023, Thomas assumed his role as Deputy Commandant, where he was instrumental in shaping the education and professional development of the Army’s NCO corps.



A member of the prestigious Sergeant Audie Murphy Club, CSM Thomas’s awards and decorations included the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, and the Combat Action Badge. He held a bachelor’s degree in business management.



Thomas is married to his wife, Ebony, of 29 years, and they have two adult sons, Patrick and Brian.

