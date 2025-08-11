Navy Region Hawaii N-Focus: Spotlight on Fire & Emergency Services (N30)

Photo By Donald Randall | Federal firefighters assigned to Commander Navy Region Hawaii (CNRH) Federal Fire...... read more read more Photo By Donald Randall | Federal firefighters assigned to Commander Navy Region Hawaii (CNRH) Federal Fire Department (FFD) pose for a photo in front of the Federal Fire Department Fallen Firefighter Memorial, CNRH FFD Headquarters, July 28, 2025. The FFD provides fire protection and emergency medical services to all Department of Defense military installations and mutual aid to the local community. Navy Region Hawaii is the regional coordinator for all shore-based naval personnel and shore activities in Hawaii, and its mission is to support the readiness of the fleet and warfighters. (U.S. Navy photo by Donald W. Randall) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – The mission of the Federal Fire Department (FFD) is to provide exceptional fire and emergency services to the Department of Defense (DoD) by minimizing the loss of life, property, and damage to the environment throughout its area of responsibility. FFD’s vision is to be the DoD model for fire and emergency services by striving for continuous improvement and providing a professional workforce adaptable to ever changing hazards.



Fire & Emergency Services is one of more than 30 N codes at Commander, Navy Region Hawaii (CNRH).



N codes are the operational backbone of a Navy command. Each N code functions as department with a specific set of responsibilities and dedicated staff. Many N codes have sub-codes that oversee specific programs. The N code system was developed to provide a structure of the U.S. Navy for the chief of naval operations organization, which is typically illustrated in the command’s organizational chart.



Gregg Moriguchi is the Regional Fire Chief, Federal Fire Department for Navy Region Hawaii.



“The Federal Fire Department, Navy Region Hawaii, Code N30, is a proud organization committed to serving the military community at the highest level. With a staff of nearly 300 personnel operating from 13 fire stations and one headquarters facility, FFD provides firefighting, emergency medical services, hazardous materials response, and technical rescue services to all military service branches on Oahu. The Navy Fire and Emergency Services motto is ‘Protecting those who defend America’ which is proudly displayed on the side of every fire truck and ambulance,” said Chief Gregg Moriguchi.



The FFD mission and work ensures a safe working and living environment for the military community. “On base, earlier in the month, we responded to a person with chest pain at the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam tennis courts, next to building 150 and the patient went into cardiac arrest in front of the firefighters and paramedics. So they quickly initiated CPR, administered advanced life support, and successfully resuscitated the patient,” recounted Moriguchi. FFD submitted a life-saving award nomination to Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) for this incident.



In addition to providing emergency response for a variety of incidents, FFD is an element of the overall DoD environmental, safety, and occupational health program aimed at protecting DoD personnel by preventing and minimizing loss of life and damage to property and the environment. FFD protects the U.S. homeland and critical bases of operation through preventive risk management, education, emergency response, and risk communication. FFD also supports the local civilian community by providing emergency response off-installation when municipal resources request assistance or are not available.



“We run over 500 calls into the community a year, about 45 calls a month to the local community,” said Moriguchi.



FFD actively supported the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) with this summer’s Nanakuli and Maili brush fires. “It was a large area in difficult terrain with dry brush and strong winds that contributed to favorable conditions for fire growth,” added Moriguchi.



When most people think of the fire department, operations and firefighting immediately come to mind. But Moriguchi said a lot of the work is actually done behind the scenes by the prevention division.



Fire inspectors conduct fire safety assessments to ensure facilities meet fire codes and hazardous work is performed in a safe manner with proper fire protection systems in place. They are also responsible for ensuring fire code adherence and safety of food truck vendors, fireworks displays, and mass gathering events. Fire inspectors are particularly involved with public education of fire safety practices especially during Fire Prevention Week in October.



Moriguchi said Hawaii’s isolation makes it unique. “We have limited resources on Oahu and within the State and it is important to maintain relationships with others to quickly lend assistance to each other. All of us live in the same community.”



Moriguchi recognized Alan Kalama-Jacobson (Apu) for his leadership and fostering a family culture in the FFD Navy Region Hawaii.



“Apu is the current president of the Firefighters Union and has been instrumental in building and sustaining a family culture within the department,” said Moriguchi. Apu established the FFD memorial wall for FFD firefighters who have passed in the line of duty. He also coordinates volunteers to attend the annual Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service in Colorado Springs – a national event.



“We put the memorial wall up because we wanted a showcase for when we have visitors coming in here because it's such a busy building. We have classes, we have different agencies, and also our recruit class,” explained Kalama-Jacobson.



The wall features a large photo of former FFD firefighters along with a monitor that displays historical data, images, and stories of heroes. The wall has evolved into a symbol of remembrance and serves as a passage where family members, visitors, recruits, and retirees pause to remember those lost in the line of duty and those lost in line of duty and those who passed due to natural causes, preserving the legacy of fallen brothers and sisters.



“We have a recruit class usually once a year here, and we want the younger generation to see the wall, we want the recruits to know they are part of something bigger than themselves and to know that the ‘FFD family’ is real,” said Apu.



Being part of the Fire and Emergency Services is more than a job; it is a lifelong commitment to continuous self-improvement and preserving the legacy for future firefighters.



For more information about FFD, visit https://cnrh.cnic.navy.mil/Operations-and-Management/Fire-and-Emergency-Services/.