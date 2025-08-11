AFIMSC welcomes new command chief

Photo By Craig Rodarte | Chief Master Sgt. Ronnie Woods assumes command chief responsibilities of the Air Force...... read more read more Photo By Craig Rodarte | Chief Master Sgt. Ronnie Woods assumes command chief responsibilities of the Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center from Maj. Gen. John Allen, AFIMSC Commander, during a change of responsibility ceremony Aug. 13 at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas. Succeeding Chief Master Sgt. Dana Council (right), Woods will serve as the principal advisor to the AFIMSC commander on matters affecting the enlisted force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Craig Z. Rodarte) see less | View Image Page

The Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center welcomed a new command chief during a change of responsibility ceremony Aug. 13 at the Gateway Club.



Chief Master Sgt. Ronnie Woods succeeded Chief Master Sgt. Dana Council as the center’s command chief master sergeant. The ceremony marked a formal transition in enlisted leadership for the center, which supports 83 Air and Space Force installations and manages a $10 billion annual budget.



“As we bid farewell to one outstanding leader, we welcome another,” said Maj. Gen. John Allen, AFIMSC commander.



“Chief Woods brings deep experience, broad perspective and a servant's heart. He understands the role installations play in strategic deterrence and power projection, and he knows how to lead large, dispersed teams in complex environments,” Allen said. “Most importantly, Chief Woods breeds trust with those he serves. His reputation is one of integrity … and excellence. We are thrilled to welcome him to the AFIMSC family and are excited for what lies ahead.”



As command chief, Woods serves as the principal advisor to the commander on matters affecting the enlisted force. He is responsible for the welfare, readiness, and professional development of Airmen across the AFIMSC enterprise.



He joins AFIMSC from Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, where he served as command chief of Eighth Air Force and senior enlisted leader for the Joint-Global Strike Operations Center.



As someone new to the organization, Woods said he’s come to see that the center’s work – supporting Airmen, Guardians and their families – is often overlooked but absolutely essential.



“I kind of envision AFIMSC like the roots to a tree,” he said. “Those roots are vital to the tree’s survival, which is the Air Force.”



“As your command chief, my goal is to be a leader that you can be proud of,” Woods added. “I aspire to cultivate a culture of strength, resilience and support, ensuring every member of our team feels empowered and valued. Together, let us strive to leave Air Force IMSC in an even better place than we found it.”



Woods entered the Air Force in 1997 and began his career in security forces. He retrained into the command and control battle management operations field in 2010 and has held leadership roles at stateside and overseas assignments, including South Korea, Japan, Qatar and Arizona. His deployments include Operations Enduring Freedom, Iraqi Freedom, New Dawn and Inherent Resolve.



To learn more about Woods, visit www.afimsc.af.mil/About-Us/Biographies/Display/Article/4267855/ronnie-j-woods/.