Back to School at Fort Bragg: Safety First, Excellence Always

FORT BRAGG, N.C. – Safety and success are top priorities as students return to school across the installation starting August 18. The Fort Bragg Department of Emergency Services and the Department of Defense Education Activity are working together to ensure students are protected, supported, and prepared for the future.



Speeding Penalties at Fort Bragg



Officials at Fort Bragg are cracking down on speeding after receiving several community complaints. Drivers going 15 miles per hour over the speed limit will lose on-post driving privileges for 30 days. A second offense within one year will result in a six-month suspension, and a third offense within two years will lead to a one-year suspension. Anyone caught driving 81 mph or more anywhere on post will receive a one-year suspension automatically.



“We’ve heard our community loud and clear—speeding puts lives at risk, especially our children,” said Col. Chad Mixon, Fort Bragg Garrison Commander. “These penalties reflect our commitment to safety and accountability.”



If a Service Member is caught driving while suspended, they will face a five-year suspension. Civilians will receive a two-year suspension.



“Driving on post is a privilege, not a right,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel Scott, Fort Bragg Garrison Command Sergeant Major. “If you choose to speed, you choose to lose that privilege.”



Officials say these changes are meant to protect families and children, especially during busy school hours.



Smart Moves for Pedestrians and Cyclists



Students walking or biking to school should follow basic safety rules:

• Use sidewalks and crosswalks.

• Walk facing traffic if no sidewalk is available.

• Look left, right, then left again before crossing.

• Cyclists should wear helmets and ride in the same direction as the traffic.



“We’re asking every driver, parent and community member to be part of the solution,” said Mixon. “Slow down, stay alert, and help us make Fort Bragg a safe place to learn and grow.”



Prepared and Protected: Safety for Students



Children should arrive at the bus stop five minutes early and stand at least 10 feet from the curb. Parents are encouraged to talk to their kids about “stranger danger” and how to find trusted adults if they ever feel unsafe.



When a school bus stops to pick up or drop off students, drivers must stop their vehicles, which is the law in North Carolina. This rule helps keep kids safe as they get on and off the bus.



Here’s what drivers need to know:

• Two-lane roads: All traffic must stop, no matter which direction you're going.

• Two-lane roads with a center turn lane: All traffic must stop.

• Four-lane roads without a median: All traffic must stop.

• Divided highways or four-lane roads with a median or center turn lane: Only traffic following the bus must stop.



School buses use flashing yellow lights to warn drivers they’re about to stop. When the bus stops, flashing red lights and a stop arm appear.



Drivers must stay stopped until:

• The stop arm goes back in

• The red lights are turned off

• The bus starts moving again



Every child should know their home address, phone number, and how to contact a trusted adult in case of emergency.



DoDEA’s Blueprint for Excellence



DoDEA recently launched its five-year strategic plan, The Blueprint for Continuous Improvement, which focuses on four goals: Student Excellence, School Excellence, Talent Excellence, and Organizational Excellence.



“DoDEA’s Blueprint aligns perfectly with our mission at Fort Bragg—to foster excellence and ensure every student has the tools to succeed,” added Mixon.



The plan includes stronger support systems, better professional development for teachers, and improved communication with families. It also emphasizes safe and ethical use of technology, helping students become confident digital citizens.



A United Effort for a Bright Future



With safety tips in place and a powerful educational plan underway, Fort Bragg is ready to support students both inside and outside the classroom. By working together, families, educators, and community members can make this school year safe, successful, and inspiring.