Joint Base Langley-Eustis Soldier Claims National Archery Title

Courtesy Photo | Staff Sgt. Brandon Powell, a 15N Avionic Mechanic Course Management Office...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Staff Sgt. Brandon Powell, a 15N Avionic Mechanic Course Management Office Instructor/Writer with the 1-210th Aviation Regiment, 128th Aviation Brigade, US Army Aviation Center of Excellence at JBLE, recently won the International Bowhunters Organization (IBO) Triple Crown National Championship, becoming the first active-duty Army soldier in history to achieve the feat. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. (AP) — Staff Sgt. Brandon Powell, a 15N Avionic Mechanic Course Management Office Instructor/Writer with the 1-210th Aviation Regiment, 128th Aviation Brigade, US Army Aviation Center of Excellence at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, has added a national championship to his already impressive resume. Powell recently won the International Bowhunters Organization (IBO) Triple Crown National Championship, becoming the first active-duty Army soldier in history to achieve the feat.



Powell traded competitive archery for military service in 2011, but his passion for the sport never waned. He continued to practice in his backyard, hoping to one day return to national competition. This year, that dream became a reality.



Despite consistently placing near the top in events, Powell finally secured the championship title, earning podium finishes – including two silver and one bronze – in each of the three legs of the IBO Triple Crown. He also finished second in the IBO Shooter of the Year competition, a close race decided by a narrow margin.



His archery travel this year has included over 7,000 miles of driving through states from Virginia, Alabama, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. Powell said, “I wouldn’t trade these 10 plus hour drives for anything.”



Powell’s 2024 and 2025 seasons have been marked by both challenges and triumphs. He overcame an equipment failure that dropped him from seventh to 18th place during a National Archery Shooting Association (ASA) competition in Alabama, and went on to be named the Virginia ASA Shooter of the Year in both 2024 and 2025.



Beyond his individual success, Powell also prioritizes supporting fellow service members and veterans. He took first place in a recent event hosted by the Fallen Outdoors, an organization that provides hunting and fishing opportunities for veterans and active-duty soldiers.



“This is something I support greatly as a outdoorsman,” Powell said. “It’s so difficult to find a place to hunt and fish on my own, and with the help of the Fallen Outdoors, they make dreams come true every weekend for outdoors men and women like me, something I will always support.”



At the International Bowhunting Organization World Championship, Powell shot a perfect 500, falling just a few points short of the overall win—a result he considers a victory in itself.