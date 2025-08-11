U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Great Lakes and Ohio River Division Welcomes New Commander

Photo By Jacqueline Tate | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Great Lakes and Ohio River Division (LRD)...... read more read more Photo By Jacqueline Tate | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Great Lakes and Ohio River Division (LRD) welcomed its new commander, Col. Daniel J. Herlihy, during a Change of Command ceremony today at the John W. Peck Federal Building in Cincinnati. see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Great Lakes and Ohio River Division (LRD) welcomed its new commander, Col. Daniel J. Herlihy, during a Change of Command ceremony today at the John W. Peck Federal Building in Cincinnati.



Col. Herlihy assumes command from Maj. Gen. Mark C. Quander, who has led the division since 2023. The ceremony was presided over by Lt. Gen. William H. Graham Jr., 56th Chief of Engineers and Commanding General of USACE.



“LRD is a world-class engineering organization renowned for its professional workforce, outstanding program delivery, and reliable partnerships,” said Lt. Gen. Graham. “Under Maj. Gen. Quander's leadership, the division delivered an impressive array of quality projects on schedule and within budget. As you turn over the reins to Col. Dan Herlihy, you are leaving the division better than you found it. Well done.”



A Tennessee native and career engineer officer, Herlihy most recently served as Executive Officer to the Commander of U.S. Central Command. His 24-year career includes multiple combat deployments, senior leadership assignments in special operations engineering, and command of the 20th Engineer Brigade. He holds three master’s degrees, is a licensed Professional Engineer, and is certified as a Project Management Professional.



“I am honored to join this exceptional team and to lead the Great Lakes and Ohio River Division in continuing its mission to serve the region, our partners, and the American people,” Herlihy said. “The challenges we face – from infrastructure resilience to navigation and environmental protection – are critical to the Nation’s security and prosperity.”



The Great Lakes and Ohio River Division oversees seven districts — Buffalo, Chicago, Detroit, Huntington, Louisville, Nashville, and Pittsburgh — covering 335,300 square miles across portions of 17 states. The division manages vital navigation on the Great Lakes and Ohio River system, supports military construction for the Army and Air Force, and works in partnership with Canada on Great Lakes matters.



For more than two centuries, USACE has delivered vital public engineering services in peace and war to strengthen national security, energize the economy, and reduce disaster risk.