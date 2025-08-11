Fort Buchanan Raises Awareness about Antiterrorism

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO– As part of the antiterrorism month events, personnel from the installation antiterrorism office distributed information at the gates about active shooter preparedness, travel security, and the importance of community vigilance and reporting, Aug.13.



Antiterrorism Awareness Month recognizes the risk associated with terrorist threats and provides education for Soldiers, DA civilians, family members, and Soldiers for Life to increase their antiterrorism awareness and vigilance.



Hector R. Herrera, the installation antiterrorism specialist, explained the reason for this proactive approach.



“We provided information about an active shooter exercise that we will conduct at Fort Buchanan, on the 28th of this month. The information distributed also covers the steps that people must take in the event of an active shooter situation,” stated Herrera.



Another event designed to raise awareness about antiterrorism is the 2025 Antiterrorism Symposium scheduled for Aug. 15, 2025, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.



According to Herrera, attending the symposium will greatly enhance strategies for identifying potential attacks and handling an active shooter situation, among other topics that he will discuss with the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s San Juan Office.



“Knowing how to protect yourself from an active shooter or a terrorist attack helps you to increase your survivability. It helps you to protect yourself and your family. If you see something that you believe is wrong, that doesn’t make sense, then talk to the proper authorities. In that way, you could prevent a terrorist attack or an active shooter situation,” said Herrera.



Herrera invited all community members to participate of the Antiterrorism Symposium.



“We encourage everyone to seize the opportunity to learn and contribute to our force protection efforts. Together, we keep Fort Buchanan and Puerto Rico safe. If you see something, say something,” added Herrera.



Fort Buchanan's proactive approach to antiterrorism awareness underscores its dedication to safeguarding the community and maintaining a secure environment for all personnel and their families.



For more information about Fort Buchanan's Antiterrorism Program, contact Héctor R. Herrera-Cameron at 787-707-3393.



Fort Buchanan supports a military community of approximately 15,000 personnel, including active-duty members, Reserve, Puerto Rico National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve units. With an annual budget exceeding $500 million, the installation’s mission focuses on enhancing readiness and enabling deployment of military personnel whenever and wherever needed.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2025 Date Posted: 08.13.2025 15:32 Story ID: 545536 Location: PR Web Views: 16 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Buchanan Raises Awareness about Antiterrorism, by David Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.