Photo Essay: Lt. Dan Band entertains nearly a thousand guests during July 2025 concert at Fort McCoy, Part 1

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A scene from the Lt. Dan Band concert event, which included actor/musician Gary...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A scene from the Lt. Dan Band concert event, which included actor/musician Gary Sinise, is shown July 13, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Hundreds of people attended the free concert. Fort McCoy’s Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation and Directorate of Emergency Services worked to ensure the concert went well. The band is part of the Gary Sinise Foundation which has been supporting military members and their families for nearly 15 years. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Scenes from the Lt. Dan Band concert event, which included actor/musician Gary Sinise, are shown July 13, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Hundreds of people attended the free concert. Fort McCoy’s Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation and Directorate of Emergency Services worked to ensure the concert went well.



The band is part of the Gary Sinise Foundation which has been supporting military members and their families for nearly 15 years.



During the show, Sinise discussed more about his history and why he and everyone with the band and his foundation take time to support military members, veterans, and their families.



“There’s a lot of veterans in my family,” Sinise said. “That’s where it kind of starts with me — my grandfather. You saw the album cover of Resurrection and Revival (an album cover displayed on the big screens at the concert). … That is my great-grandfather, Max’s (Sinise’s son) great-grandfather, my grandfather, 17 years old in Yuma, Ariz., training in the U.S. Army to go to World War I. My great-uncle served in World War I as well in the Army. And my grandfather, he came back and went to Camp Grant in Rockford, Ill. … That’s where my grandfather met my grandmother. She was an Army nurse at Camp Grant.



“And they met in like January of, I think it was 1920, after the war,” Sinise said. “And in April, they got married. They didn't mess around back then, you know, come on. And they had three sons. My uncle Jack was a navigator on a B-17 bomber over Europe in World War II. My uncle Jerry — he graduated high school and went off to war, 18 years old, joined the Navy, was on a ship in the Pacific during the Battle of Iwo Jima and Okinawa. And then he was part of the occupying force in Japan. And then my dad, he was the youngest of the three brothers, and he served in the Navy during the Korean War. I'm very proud of my family.”



