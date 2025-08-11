Altus Airmen debut first KC-46, C-17 refueling demo in Canada

Photo By Airman Lauren Torres | A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft assigned to the 58th Airlift Squadron...... read more read more Photo By Airman Lauren Torres | A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft assigned to the 58th Airlift Squadron takes off at the Abbotsford International Airport, Canada, Aug. 8, 2025. The 97th Air Mobility Wing demonstration team performed a flyover with unique maneuvers such as a quick-assault landing and reverse thrust. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Lauren Torres) see less | View Image Page

Airmen from the 97th Air Mobility Wing’s Demonstration Team took to the skies at the Abbotsford International Air Show in British Columbia, Aug. 7-11, 2025, for their first-ever combined aerial refueling performance featuring the KC-46 Pegasus and C-17 Globemaster III aircraft.



This year’s 25th Abbotsford International Airshow featured an array of U.S. and Canadian static displays, such as the C-5M Super Galaxy and a Canadian CC-177 Globemaster III. Highlights of the show included performances by the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, the Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18 Hornet Tactical Demo, and our hometown Altus Air Force Base Demonstration Team.



The Altus team included crews from the 58th Airlift Squadron and 56th Air Refueling Squadron, bringing together six instructor pilots, two instructor boom operators, two instructor loadmasters, and five maintenance personnel.



En route to Abbotsford, Airmen from the 56th ARS stopped at Hill Air Force Base, Utah, to pick up additional crew and refuel the F-35 Lightning II Demonstration Team in flight. This ensured the F-35s could complete their nonstop journey to the air show while allowing the 56th ARS to carry out its primary aerial refueling mission, demonstrating the critical role tankers play in extending the range and endurance of fighter aircraft.



“I think it’s important that we perform at these air shows because Canada is not only our neighbor, but a close partner,” said Capt. Johnny Wells, 58th Airlift Squadron instructor pilot. “We love working alongside the Royal Canadian Air Force and sharing the capabilities of the C-17, an aircraft both our nations proudly fly. At Altus, we train and upgrade Canadian pilots along with other international partners, so coming here is like visiting friends. It’s always special to travel to another country, strengthen that bond, and give people a firsthand look at what this incredible aircraft can do.”



The event kicked off Friday, Aug. 8, with a “twilight show” that showcased air power against the night sky, followed by daytime performances through the evening of Aug. 10. Demonstrations from the KC-46 and C-17 featured high and low-speed passes, low-altitude flybys, and specialized maneuvers, including a quick-assault landing and reverse thrust.



While the C-17 has previously conducted aerial refueling passes with the KC-135 Stratotanker Demonstration Team, this marked the first aerial refueling demonstration pass pairing a KC-46 with a C-17. The pass was conducted only 1,000 feet above the ground, an action usually performed at upwards of 20,000 feet.



“It takes a lot of specialized training and qualifications to practice our maneuvers at such low altitude,” emphasized Tech. Sgt. Andrew Valence, 56th ARS instructor boom operator. “Being able to time our moves with multiple aircraft is everything and requires experienced precision to pull off.”



Valence goes on to mention more about the team’s experience in Abbotsford.



“The hospitality and professionalism the Canadians showed us was outstanding,” said Valence. “Our team is made up of professional instructors at a schoolhouse, where serving on the demo team is just an additional duty. Being able to showcase our primary mission to the Canadian public at such a welcoming show meant a great deal to us.”



Canadian aircrews regularly attend Altus’s formal training courses, learning advanced airlift operations, aerial refueling procedures, and mission planning alongside U.S. counterparts.



The Abbotsford International Air Show highlighted the close working relationship between U.S. and Canadian forces. Through coordinated aerial maneuvers and shared missions, the joint performance showcased the skill, teamwork, and seamless coordination that make events like this possible.