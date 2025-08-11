Minnesota National Guard joins Croatian partner celebration

Minnesota National Guard service members joined a multinational military parade, July 31, 2025, in Zagreb, Croatia, to mark the 30th anniversary of Operation Storm and to commemorate Victory and Homeland Thanksgiving Day, as well as the Day of Croatian Defenders.



Air Force Staff Sgt. Jack Engle, a crew chief with the Minnesota National Guard’s Duluth-based 148th Fighter Wing, called the experience unforgettable.



“It was surreal to hear the crowd chanting for the different countries,” Engle said. “The amount of support for us in the U.S. was kind of a surprise because there was just so much appreciation.”

The parade featured more than 3,500 personnel, 500 military vehicles, 40 aircraft, and numerous drones from allied nations.



Held once every 10 years, the event draws international participation and highlights partnerships across Europe and the U.S.

Minnesota and Croatia have shared just under three decades of partnership through the Department of Defense National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program, or SPP. The program pairs individual U.S. states with foreign allies, building lasting relationships through training and cultural exchanges. Minnesota and Croatia began their partnership in July 1996.



Army Sgt. Jackson Berry, a fire support specialist assigned to the Anoka-based, Detachment 1, Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1st Battalion of the 125th Field Artillery Regiment, said the event demonstrated strong multinational cohesion.



"We have a great group of individuals from our [NATO] allied nations that have a great opportunity to integrate in a positive way," Berry said.



The Croatian Army launched Operation Storm in August 1995 during its war for independence. The anniversary remains deeply meaningful for the Croatian people.



Over the years, Army Capt. Carla Christenson, the SPP coordinator for the Minnesota National Guard and Croatia, has coordinated many events with a variety of focuses, but this parade is particularly meaningful.



“This was one of the most successful missions I have led, and I truly believe it embodies what the State Partnership Program is all about,” said Christenson. “Building relationships, enhancing interoperability, and working side-by-side as partners at a global level.”

