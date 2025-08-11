Kentucky National Guard Colonel, Natalie Lewellen, Promoted to Brigadier General

ARLINGTON, Va. – Col. Natalie Lewellen, a distinguished officer with the Kentucky National Guard, was promoted to Brigadier General during a ceremony held April 18, 2025, at the Herbert R. Temple Jr. Army National Guard Readiness Center in Arlington, Virginia.



Lewellen’s promotion recognizes a career of dedicated service and leadership deeply rooted in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Raised in Frankfort by parents Randy L. Lewellen and Gaile H. Lewellen, and a graduate of Western Hills High School, her commitment to service began early. She enlisted in the Kentucky National Guard under a split-option program, completing basic training after high school and advanced training following her first year at the University of Kentucky.



Before dedicating herself fully to military service, Lewellen built a distinguished legal career, serving as an Assistant Attorney General for the Commonwealth of Kentucky and later as an Attorney Advisor for the Kentucky State Police, both in Frankfort. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Police Administration from Eastern Kentucky University, a Juris Doctor from Northern Kentucky University, and a Master of Strategic Studies from the United States Army War College. She is a graduate of the Judge Advocate Officer Basic and Advanced Courses, as well as the United States Army Command and General Staff College.



Lewellen currently serves as the Deputy General Counsel – Army at the National Guard Bureau, a position she assumed in April 2025. Prior to this role, she served as the Staff Judge Advocate for the Joint Force Headquarters, Kentucky National Guard. Her husband, Chief Warrant Officer (Ret.) George E. McMakin, III, also a native of Frankfort and a graduate of Franklin County High School, is a fellow Kentucky National Guard veteran, having served as an aviator with the 63rd Aviation Brigade in Frankfort.



During the ceremony, Lewellen’s sisters, Allison Givan and Whitney Pulcini, presented and unfurled the colors, a deeply personal moment recognizing the strong family support behind her achievements.

"Today, we celebrate not just a promotion, but the culmination of years of dedicated service and unwavering commitment,” said Lamberton. “Natalie embodies the very best of not only the Kentucky National Guard but the nation.”



With this promotion, Lewellen assumes a new leadership role, continuing her commitment to both the Kentucky National Guard and the nation. Her achievement marks a significant milestone, not only for her personally but also for the National Guard as a whole.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.18.2025 Date Posted: 08.13.2025 12:22 Story ID: 545503 Location: US Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kentucky National Guard Colonel, Natalie Lewellen, Promoted to Brigadier General, by LTC Carla Raisler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.