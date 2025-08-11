Training Program Aims to Boost Security Expertise Through CDSE Physical Security and Asset Protection Course

LINTHICUM, Md. - The Center for Development of Security Excellence (CDSE), part of the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA), will host the Physical Security and Asset Protection (PY201.01) course from Aug.18 - 22, in Linthicum, Md.



CDSE provides technical training advanced-level education courses, certifications and credentials to support today’s security professionals in an evolving environment where protecting our Nation’s assets and technology is a critical concern.



This intensive training equips students with the expertise to identify vulnerabilities, develop comprehensive security plans, and protect people, information, equipment, facilities, activities, and operations (PIE-FAO).



“In today's complex security landscape, protecting our DOD assets requires a comprehensive and adaptable approach. This course delivers exactly that,” said Michael Steinmetz, physical security curriculum manager. “We've meticulously designed the curriculum to equip professionals with the practical skills and knowledge needed to effectively manage risk, analyze threats, and implement robust security measures. By combining essential eLearning prerequisites with intensive, instructor-led training, we empower our students to become true security professionals in safeguarding our nation's security.”



The five-day course is open to DOD civilian and military personnel and defense contractors.



Additionally, there are 11 prerequisite eLearning courses and exams that lay the foundation for the course, providing a comprehensive introduction to the Physical Security Program. All prerequisites are required to be completed prior to enrollment in the course.



Interested in furthering your physical security education?



• Review the Physical Security and Asset Protection (PY201.01) course prerequisites via this URL (it will be necessary to copy and paste into a browser): https://www.cdse.edu/Training/Instructor-led/PY201/



• Register for the course via the Security, Training, Education and Professionalization Portal (STEPP) here – copy/paste URL: https://securitytraining.dcsa.mil/local/pwt_privacy_policy/view.php

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2025 Date Posted: 08.13.2025 11:12 Story ID: 545496 Location: US Web Views: 16 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Training Program Aims to Boost Security Expertise Through CDSE Physical Security and Asset Protection Course, by Tammi Bush, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.