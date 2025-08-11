Celebrating a New Era: The Reopening of the Longboat at NAVSCIATTS

STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. – At facilities located on the John C. Stennis Space Center in South Mississippi, the Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School (NAVSCIATTS) proudly reopened its student welfare center, newly christened the Longboat, Aug. 8. This vibrant facility stands as a beacon of camaraderie and support for the partner and allied security force professionals who come to strengthen their skills and forge lasting connections during their training at this distinguished international training center.



The reopening ceremony was marked by the symbolic ribbon cutting that officially heralded the Longboat's new chapter. International security force professionals from Cameroon, Germany, Indonesia, the Republic of Korea, Latvia, Malaysia, Mauritania, Suriname, the Philippines, and Trinidad and Tobago, and dignitaries from NASA’s Stennis Space Center, the Naval Education and Training Security Assistance Field Activity, congressional staff members, and other U.S. Naval Special Warfare commands located in the area joined instructors, and staff to commemorate the occasion.



‘Today, we celebrate a significant milestone - not just for the Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School, but for the spirit of camaraderie and international cooperation that binds us all together,” expressed Cmdr. Robert LeClerc, NAVSCIATTS commanding officer. “As we stand before our newly renovated barracks facilities, and student welfare center, affectionately named ‘the Longboat,’ I am filled with pride and gratitude.”



The Longboat, inspired by the resilience and ingenuity of naval history, is designed to be more than just a welfare center; it is a sanctuary where individuals can unwind, connect, and collaborate in a relaxed environment.



“When the United States asks that our allies and partners send the best of their best here for training...weeks on end...away from their families and away from the comforts of their own homes, it is our responsibility to ensure that as leaders, we take care of them as we would our own,” stressed LeClerc, a 19-year veteran who has served the majority of his career as a Navy SEAL.



The state-of-the-art kitchen facility is a highlight, offering culinary opportunities that can turn any meal into a communal celebration. Students can come together to share diverse cuisines, fostering cultural exchange and camaraderie that extends beyond the classroom.

“Sharing a meal is one of the simplest yet most profound ways to connect with one another, transcending language barriers and cultural differences,” he continued. “Picture the laughter and camaraderie echoing off the walls as students gather around the kitchen, bonding over shared recipes and culinary traditions.”



Beyond the kitchen, the Longboat features a thoughtfully designed recreation space equipped with game tables and multiple televisions. Whether it’s a spirited game of foosball or a leisurely movie night, this area encourages students to take a break from their rigorous training schedules, recharge, and build friendships that may last a lifetime. It’s a reminder that while the mission is vital, the bonds formed during training are equally important.



The bar space is another addition, intended to be a gathering point for informal discussions and networking among the security force professionals from various nations as they spend anywhere from five-to-10 weeks participating in in-resident training. It serves as a place where laughter, stories, and experiences can flow freely, further solidifying the relationships that are crucial for effective collaboration in security operations across the globe.



In addition to the unveiling of the Longboat, the ceremony also highlighted the newly refurbished barracks spaces for partner nation students. These upgraded accommodations are designed to provide a comfortable and welcoming environment during their time away from their home countries and families. Recognizing the emotional challenges of being away, NAVSCIATTS has prioritized creating a supportive atmosphere that allows students to feel at home, even while they are thousands of miles away.



“These amenities are not mere luxuries; they are vital components of a holistic training experience,” stated the commander. “They provide an outlet for stress, a place to unwind, and opportunities to forge friendships that will last well beyond our time together.”



NAVSCIATTS, as Naval Special Warfare Command’s security cooperation schoolhouse, plays a pivotal role in supporting geographic combatant commanders’ theater security cooperation priorities. The reopening of the Longboat aligns seamlessly with this mission, providing a space that enhances the overall training experience while fostering a sense of community and shared purpose among international security forces.



“To our international students, I urge you to embrace this space,” LeClerc voiced in the culmination of his remarks. “Use it as a refuge during your rigorous training and as a platform to share your unique cultures. We are all here to learn from one another, and every story shared, and every friendship forged adds depth to our global network.”



The reopening of the international student welfare center is a testament to NAVSCIATTS’ commitment to partnerships and the nurturing of future leaders in global security. The atmosphere of this newly opened facility is sure to inspire creativity, collaboration, and a deeper understanding of the vital work being done by nations working together for a safer world.

