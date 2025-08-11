How Northern Strike Brings Electromagnetic Warfare to the Front Lines

Photo By 2nd Lt. Paige Bodine | Spc. Robert Bowley, an electromagnetic warfare specialist with the 37th Infantry...... read more read more Photo By 2nd Lt. Paige Bodine | Spc. Robert Bowley, an electromagnetic warfare specialist with the 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, prepares to monitor the electromagnetic spectrum with the Beast+ system during Northern Strike at the Combined Arms Collective Training Facility, Camp Grayling, Michigan, Aug. 12, 2025. Bowley was embedded with an infantry squad to jam enemy communications in a realistic training scenario. Northern Strike 25-2, Michigan’s largest and longest exercise designed to validate readiness of the joint reserve force, is held Aug. 2 to 16, 2025 at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center. This year's iteration will feature approximately 7,500 participants. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Paige Bodine) see less | View Image Page

CAMP GRAYLING, Mich.—In modern warfare, battles are not only fought with rifles, tanks and artillery. Some of the most decisive victories are won in unseen battles, such as those fought across the electromagnetic spectrum. At Northern Strike, the National Guard’s premier readiness exercise held at Michigan’s National All-Domain Warfighting Center, soldiers trained in a high-intensity environment that pushed the limits of electromagnetic warfare (EW) and tested their skills in realistic combat scenarios.



In classrooms, electromagnetic warfare specialists often train to disrupt, or “jam,” enemy communications, intercept signals and scan for threats. Jamming works by overpowering or confusing an enemy’s radio or data transmissions so they cannot communicate or coordinate effectively.

Last year at Northern Strike, planners and leadership from the 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT) launched a pilot program that sent a mobile EW team into the field to disrupt the communication systems of units in training. This year, the concept evolved. Instead of operating independently, the EW teams were embedded in infantry squads, to create a more realistic, complex environment for soldiers on the ground.



“I was here last year,” said Spc. Robert Bowley, an Electromagnetic Warfare Specialist, part of the 37th IBCT from Columbus, Ohio. “This is a rare training opportunity in the National Guard and in the Army as a whole. This is my second time with this training. To train with the equipment, you need the funding, and Northern Strike allows for that.”



Bowley was equipped with the Beast+ system, a handheld multi-channel receiver and transmitter designed for Army EW operations. The system can scan the electromagnetic spectrum to detect enemy signals, identify spoofing or jamming threats and enhance battlefield awareness.



“The antenna gives you a general direction and signal strength. I can see anything on the RF spectrum,” Bowley said. “We also have a power amplifier that lets us jam communication systems. We have regular comms and can also see other people’s frequencies. For this mission, I will be an early warning system. I will be giving the direction of the opposing force and jamming their comms.”



The mission brought together electromagnetic service members from the 37th IBCT, the Royal Irish Regiment and the Latvian National Armed Forces. Working side by side, the teams combined their expertise by embedding an electromagnetic specialist with the Irish regiment and managing signal towers with the Latvian forces to carry out a complex, coordinated operation.



“In my job, you are on the front lines. We are not cyber on computers, we are in the field,” Bowley said.



He added that one of the biggest challenges is communicating the importance of EW to those who work in the world of “guns and bullets.”



At 1800 hours, Browley and seven infantry soldiers from 2nd Battalion, Royal Irish Regiment, British Army, stepped off to the Combined Arms Collective Training Facility, which simulates fighting in urban terrain. Once they arrived the squad cleared the building, Bowley began looking for the best place to set up the Beast+.



“Ideally it would be on top of a roof,” he said. “But they have drone capabilities, so this (his current location) was the next best thing. In the best case scenario you want to be high up and have nothing around you.”



While the Royal Irish Regiment worked on emplacing obstacles around the building, Bowley found a dark corner with windows on both sides.



“We will be defending from up here. With this spot I have a window on both sides and am able to get the antenna outside. The main thing that is important is what is being said over the radio. When I see something on my screen, I will know the direction they're coming from.”



Then the mission began. Bowley knew the long night ahead would test his focus. His task was monitoring and waiting, for hours. He sat, monitoring the electromagnetic spectrum, watching for the slightest signal of an attack and standing ready to jam enemy communications.



“I brought a lot of caffeine,” he said laughing. “We have the go-ahead to jam whatever. Usually you have to really go through hoops. The problem with jamming is that it is risky. Turning off comms can do a lot. The things that I will be looking at jamming are important. Like when they call up nine-lines, or before an assault.”



Bowley’s squad was on defense, which required staying alert the entire time. At 2200, they experienced probing from a platoon-sized element testing their defenses. A drone tagged four simulated casualties. Then, for hours, nothing happened.



“I am on their frequency. It was not hard at all. By the time the third helicopter flew by, I had it. It took 10 minutes,” Bowley said.



At 0300, the silence shattered. Shouts echoed in the dark as infantry teams moved in to assault the objective. With their communications jammed, the attackers were forced to yell at the top of their lungs to coordinate.



“I was able to jam a couple of communication channels,” Bowley said. “They realized we were jamming them and immediately got off their comms.”



Moments later, the opposing force stormed into the room and took down the defending squad in the exercise.



Corporal Glen Williams, the leader of Bowley's squad, had been responsible for making sure the jammer had the best position. He also had to add the heavy extra batteries in his ruck so Bowley could continue to operate.



“It was good working with him. I immediately pulled him to the rear. We had a standard operating procedure and were able to work well together,” Williams said.



Master Sgt. Jason Ross, the electromagnetic spectrum operations noncommissioned officer for the Army National Guard Information Advantage Division, said the exercise was a powerful reminder of why electromagnetic warfare must be integrated into realistic training.



“Communications systems have changed rapidly in recent years and now evolve almost monthly,” Ross said. “The threat has grown significantly. Thinking outside the box is critical, but it’s not always an easy discussion to have.”



This scenario was particularly unique because the communications cell was on the red team, creating an unpredictable training environment.



“It is hard to duplicate what we are doing at Northern Strike. The approval for this type of training is tricky. The support that Michigan has given to this exercise is amazing,” Gilly said. “The reality is when we train on a rifle range, a soldier knows what to expect. That is not the case with electromagnetic warfare.”



Maj. Tucker Palmatier, a cyber electromagnetic warfare officer and CEMA officer in charge for the 37th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, said training in electromagnetic warfare is challenging because of federal restrictions.



“The FCC law on jamming dates back to 1934, which makes it difficult to realistically train for today’s technology-driven battlefield,” Palmatier said.“Our challenge is maximizing training opportunities without breaking laws or regulations so soldiers know exactly what to expect when it matters most.”



Despite those hurdles, Palmatier said the operation was a success.



“Our enemy was not anticipating electromagnetic warfare. We were able to degrade their communications, which left them unable to coordinate their attack, allowing a smaller force to successfully defend the position,” he said.



Northern Strike proved that with the right equipment, the right scenario and the right integration, electromagnetic warfare can play a decisive role in how the battle unfolds, even when the battle is invisible.