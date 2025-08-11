Chicago Bears honor combat veteran who battled insurgents in Iraq

Photo By Staff Sgt. David Lietz | Sgt. 1st Class Charles Almburg waves to thousands of cheering football fans during the...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. David Lietz | Sgt. 1st Class Charles Almburg waves to thousands of cheering football fans during the Chicago Bears’ Military Salute at Soldier Field in Chicago, August 10, 2025. During his deployment to Iraq, Almburg was awarded the Army Commendation Medal with Valor device for actions taken during an ambush by insurgent forces in Al Diwaniyah, Iraq on April 17, 2004. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. David Lietz) see less | View Image Page

CHICAGO – On a hot Chicago Sunday afternoon, with temperatures reaching 90 degrees, more than 40,000 football fans cheered for Sgt. 1st Class Charles Almburg, G-3 Operations Non-commissioned Officer, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, who was the Chicago Bears’ Military Salute honoree during their preseason home game against the Miami Dolphins, August 10, 2025.



Almburg was accompanied by his sister, Rachel, and longtime friend Nathan Shoemaker.



“I met him when he came back to Dekalb after getting off active duty. That’s 20 years ago. We’ve been friends ever since. I’m proud of him serving in the Army, “said Shoemaker, of Dekalb, Illinois. “I’ve always known him being in the Army. He’s a nice guy. Very honorable."



Almburg joined the Army in November 2001 in the wake of the 9-11 attacks.



“I was already on track to join the active Army when 9-11 happened. I wanted to serve. It was a career path. I attended advanced individual training at Fort Knox, Kentucky to become a calvary scout,” said Almburg. “As a cavalry scout, you are working in front of friendly lines. You inform commanders about lines of approach and provide reconnaissance in front of friendly lines.”



Cavalry scout training was not easy but prepared him for what he would face next.



“The training was tough. It really drove us to ensure we were ready whenever we came in contact with the enemy,” said Almburg “It was hard training, especially after 9-11. Our drill sergeants did not go easy on us.”



In 2003, at the start of the war, Almburg deployed to Baghdad, Iraq.



“We did several missions outside of Baghdad, north of the city. We were trying to flush out insurgent groups.” Almburg said.



Almburg’s unit was scheduled to serve a yearlong deployment in Iraq from April 2003 until April 2004 when Iraqi cleric and Mahdi Army leader, Muqtada al-Sadr, declared war on the U.S. Army.



During his deployment to Iraq, Almburg was assigned to Apache Troop 1st Squadron, 2nd Armored Cavalry Regiment. During this time, he conducted operations in Baghdad, Al-Karmah, Al Kut and Al Najaf. He was awarded an Army Commendation Medal with Valor device for actions taken when they were ambushed by enemy forces on April 17, 2004, in Al Diwaniyah, Iraq.



Almburg and Apache Troop were also assigned to Task Force Iron Dukes, 2nd Battalion, 37th Armored Brigade, 1st Armored Division, who were tasked with recapturing the city of Najaf and Kufa from the Mahdi Army from April until June 2004.



“There were multiple missions we went on. We would fight block by block through the city until we got to Sadr’s Mosque,” said Almburg.



Twenty-one years later, inside the Chicago Bears’ Soldier Field, it was an honor for Almburg to be recognized for his service to his nation in front of a sports team that he has loved since he was a kid.



“It was great. Seeing all the support from the Chicago Bears’ community and all the fans. It’s just amazing to be here at Soldier Field and being recognized like that,” said Almburg, a lifelong Chicago Bears fan.



His sister, Rachel, was touched by the outpouring of appreciation by Bears’ fans on their way back to their seats.



“The most precious moment was when the kids were reaching out to Charles getting a high five,” Rachel said.



After his on-field recognition, Almburg reflected on his Army service.

“The Army has always been there to take care of my needs. I could always go to my team leader, and they would help me out with anything that I needed,” said Almburg.



And he had some advice for young people considering the Army as a career path.



“I would tell them my story of serving in the Army and then let them make the decision if they wanted to join,” said Almburg. “The Army has a lot of different opportunities for different people. Not everyone might want to follow my path. But no matter what path you take, the Army will be there like your friends and your family to help you to be the best you can be.”