CSS Sailors, Civilians hold collaborative Yeoman rating Workshop

Photo By William Dodge | MILLINGTON, Tenn. – Sailors from various commands pose for a group photo after...... read more read more Photo By William Dodge | MILLINGTON, Tenn. – Sailors from various commands pose for a group photo after concluding the Center for Service Support’s (CSS) comprehensive, Yeoman Personnel Qualification Standards (PQS) and Occupational Standards (OCCSTDs) revision workshop held at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Mid-South, from July 21-25, in Millington, Tennessee. Ten Yeomen (YN) from various commands across the fleet participated in the intensive training evolution designed to enhance professional standards, provide insights and revisions to both the YN PQS and OCCSTDs, while also improving operational readiness across the rating. CSS provides Sailors in the Naval Administration, Chaplaincy, Command Support Program Management, Human Resources, Logistics, Maintenance Coordination, Media, and Security Management communities the necessary professional skills, knowledge, and education to support the fleet's warfighting mission. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

NEWPORT, R.I. – The Center for Service Support (CSS) concluded a comprehensive, Yeoman Personnel Qualification Standards (PQS) and Occupational Standards (OCCSTDs) revision workshop held at Naval Support Activity (NSA) Mid-South, from July 21-25, in Millington, Tennessee.



Ten Yeomen (YN) from various commands across the fleet participated in the intensive training evolution designed to enhance professional standards, provide insights and revisions to both the YN PQS and OCCSTDs, while also improving operational readiness across the rating.



Before they arrived at NSA Mid-South, the YN subject matter experts conducted a month-long review of their PQS and provided recommendations for potential revisions based on updated tasks, directives, and the elimination of outdated tasks. This prework allowed CSS program manager, Mr. Richard Rangel, and YN rate training managers, Master Chief Yeoman (YNCM) Karen Tower, and Chief Yeoman (Submarines) (YNCS) Esteban Gonzalez, to consolidate all recommendations into a streamlined document to be presented to the working group for approval.



“We’re incredibly proud of the quality of work done by these young warfighters prior to executing the workshop in Tennessee,” said Rangel. “Their attention to detail enabled the team to complete their PQS revision in under three days, resulting in over 350 task revisions, 15 task deletions, and 27 new tasks.”



Once on the ground during the workshop, the training managers were able to schedule the group to meet their detailers as well as attend training on the newly revised Chief Petty Officer evaluations process. They then quickly shifted gears and met with the Naval Manpower Analysis Center (NAVMAC) team led by manpower analyst Aviation Electrician's Mate Senior Chief (AECS) Gus Ballesteros, OCCSTDs analyst Mr. Elmer Reyes, and staffing standards analyst Mrs. Andrea Gooden.



“This group brought exceptional insight and expertise to this process, resulting in over 80 task revisions, 17 task deletions, and four new tasks that accurately capture the evolving work being performed by Yeomen across the Navy today,” said Ballesteros. “This thorough review ensures our occupational standards reflect the current operational reality and will better prepare our Sailors for the challenges they face in the fleet.”



According to Rangel, the subject matter experts demonstrated exceptional knowledge, passion for their rating, and commitment to the future development of YN personnel throughout the workshop.



“The dedication and expertise demonstrated by these Yeomen was truly outstanding,” said Gonzalez. “These were an intensive, collaborative, and successful three days that truly showcased the professionalism and commitment to excellence that define our rating. These revisions will directly enhance standardized training and operational readiness across the Fleet’s entire Yeoman community."



The revised PQS and Occupational Standards developed during this workshop will be implemented across the YN rating, ensuring standardized training and qualification procedures that enhance overall fleet readiness and operational effectiveness.



CSS provides Sailors in the Naval Administration, Chaplaincy, Command Support Program Management, Human Resources, Logistics, Maintenance Coordination, Media, and Security Management communities the necessary professional skills, knowledge, and education to support the fleet's warfighting mission.



Learn more about CSS here: https://www.netc.navy.mil/CSS/.