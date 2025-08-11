21st TSC Recognized for Excellence in Safety Across the European Theater

Photo By Spc. Mya Webster | U.S. Army Col. Christopher Richardson (left), brigade commander of 16th Sustainment...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Mya Webster | U.S. Army Col. Christopher Richardson (left), brigade commander of 16th Sustainment Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, congratulates 1st Lt. Michael A. Bardas for receiving the Army Individual Award of Excellence in Safety during a recognition ceremony at Panzer Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany, August 6, 2025. Bardas was honored for his exemplary leadership and commitment to maintaining safety standards across the formation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mya Webster) see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany — Soldiers and civilians from the 21st Theater Sustainment Command were recognized for outstanding achievements in safety during the unit’s Safety and Occupational Health Committees meeting, Aug. 6, 2025, at Panzer Kaserne.



The event honored individuals who advanced risk management practices, mishap prevention, and safety awareness across the U.S. Army Europe and Africa area of operations.



“By preventing mishaps and fostering a culture of safety, these leaders safeguard the Soldiers, civilians, and families who make our mission possible, said Maj. Gen. Michael Lalor, commanding general, 21st TSC. “Their work strengthens partnerships across the European theater, ensuring the 21st TSC remains disciplined, adaptive, and ready to support joint and allied forces, anytime, anywhere.”



Among the awardees was 1st Lt. Michael Bardas, 95th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, who received the Army Individual Award of Excellence in Safety, a Department of the Army award, for developing safety measures that improved operations for more than 4,000 personnel supporting airborne, port, and aviation missions.



Bardas, a signal officer by trade, drew on his civilian experience as a former hospital safety director to establish a battalion-wide safety program that continues to operate beyond his tenure.



Bardas credited engaged leaders, mentors, and peers such as Stefanie Diaz, civilian safety officer for the 7th Mission Support Command, for their role in the program’s success.



“Safety, unfortunately, isn’t one of those things people care about until something happens to force you to care about it,” Bardas said. “But here recently we’ve seen a huge trend... of leaders actually saying, like, what do we need to do to be more safe?”



Diaz received the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Individual Award of Excellence in Safety for fiscal year 2024. Presented by Michael Amarosa, executive deputy to the commanding general of the 21st TSC, the award recognized Diaz’s dedication to mishap prevention, helping ensure the safety of Soldiers, civilians, families, and vital resources. Her contributions to the USAREUR-AF Safety Program set her apart from her peers.



“Safety is a field where success is often invisible, measured in the accidents that never happen and the risks quietly prevented,” Diaz said. “This is the first time the 7th Mission Support Command has received this level of recognition, and to earn it in both the Junior Safety Officer and Enlisted Safety Officer of the Year categories speaks volumes about our safety office’s dedication.”



Staff Sgt. Jared Farris, assigned to the 7th Mission Support Command, earned the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Individual Award of Excellence in Safety for the fiscal year 2024 in the Noncommissioned Officer category.



“I am extremely proud of SSG Farris for receiving the USAREUR-AF Individual Award of Excellence in Safety as a Noncommissioned Officer,” said Diaz. “This rare recognition highlights the vital, often unseen work that protects our Soldiers, civilians, and families every day.”



Additionally, Master Sgt. Curtis Esterline, assigned to the 21st Special Troops Battalion, received the Army Achievement Medal for his role as the unit safety officer during a successful organizational inspection.



Col. Christopher Richardson, commander of the 16th Sustainment Brigade, and other senior leaders praised the recipients for their dedication to force protection and mission readiness.



“These individuals set the standard,” Richardson said. “Their efforts directly contribute to preserving our force and enabling operational success.”



These achievements reflect a shared commitment to protecting the Army’s most valuable resource, its people. Whether on a flight line, at a port, or in a motor pool, the work of these safety leaders ensures Soldiers return home to their families, civilians can serve with confidence, and partners can rely on the 21st TSC to stand shoulder to shoulder in any mission.