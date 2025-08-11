CSM Boersma assumes responsibility at USAG Bavaria

Photo By Andreas Kreuzer | TOWER BARRACKS, Germany -- Col. Stephen C. Flanagan, foreground, USAG Bavaria...... read more read more Photo By Andreas Kreuzer | TOWER BARRACKS, Germany -- Col. Stephen C. Flanagan, foreground, USAG Bavaria commander, passes the USAG Bavaria guidon to Command Sgt. Maj. James A. Boersma, left, signifying Boersma's assumption of responsibility as garrison command sergeant major. U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria welcomed a new garrison command sergeant major during an assumption of responsibility ceremony Aug. 11, 2025 at Tower Parade Field at Tower Barracks at Grafenwöhr, Germany. (U.S. Army photo by Paula Edwards, USAG Bavaria Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

TOWER BARRACKS, Germany – U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria welcomed a new garrison command sergeant major during an assumption of responsibility ceremony Aug. 11, 2025 at Tower Parade Field at Tower Barracks at Grafenwöhr, Germany.



During the ceremony, garrison commander Col. Stephen C. Flanagan handed Command Sgt. Maj. James A. Boersma the garrison guidon, an act signifying Boersma’s new responsibilities and the trust of the organization placed upon him.



Boersma, who comes from North Charleston, South Carolina, enlisted in the Army in 1998 as an infantryman. During his career as a Soldier, he has served as a rifleman, a fire team leader through a senior operational advisor and battalion command sergeant major. He has served at Fort Lewis Washington; Fort Polk, Louisiana; Fort Campbell, Kentucky; Fort Carson, Colorado; Fort Meade, Maryland; and even Rose Barracks, Germany.



He has deployed in 2000 to Kosovo in support of Operation Joint Guardian, in 2003 to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, and three times to Afghanistan in support of both Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.



Command Sgt. Maj. Hermes F. Acevedo preceded Boersma in the role of garrison command sergeant major. He relinquished responsibility May 28 and became the command sergeant major for White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico June 11 (https://www.army.mil/article/286266).



U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria is home to the 7th Army Training Command at Tower Barracks, the 2nd Cavalry Regiment at Rose Barracks, the Joint Multinational Readiness Center at USAG Bavaria – Hohenfels, the George C. Marshall European Center at USAG Bavaria – Garmisch, and many other tenant units and support organizations. The garrison provides quality services and infrastructure to the units, service members, civilians and Family members.



To learn more about USAG Bavaria, visit home.army.mil/bavaria.



To see more photos from the assumption of responsibility, visit the link here (https://www.flickr.com/photos/usagbavaria/albums/72177720328292121/with/54714273725).