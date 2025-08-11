MEDIA RELEASE

Point of Contact:

NCTF-RH Public Affairs

NCTF_PAO@us.navy.mil

(808) 590-7690

Navy Closure Task Force – Red Hill to Host Community Open House at Oahu Veterans Center HONOLULU – Navy Closure Task Force – Red Hill (NCTF-RH) invites the public to attend its upcoming Community Open House on Wednesday, Aug. 20, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Oahu Veterans Center, located at 1298 Kukila St., Honolulu, HI 96818. The event will feature static displays and opportunities to speak with subject matter experts who will provide updates on the Navy’s ongoing work at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility including Tank Closure Plan Supplement 4, which was released earlier this year and focuses on the overall closure strategy, pipeline removal and tank verification plan updates, physical tank modifications, historical equipment connections to the Red Hill underground storage tank system, and post-closure monitoring. Attendees will learn about key activities including pigging (pipe cleaning) operations through facility pipelines, the Navy’s plan for reactivating the Navy Aiea-Halawa Shaft, and other operational milestones. “As we remain transparent and work to keep the community informed while continuing our work to safely decommission the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, this open house provides an opportunity for residents to engage directly with our team and learn more about the progress we are making,” said Rear Adm. Marc Williams, Deputy Commander of NCTF-RH. Community members will be able to speak one-on-one with engineers and environmental specialists who are actively involved in the closure efforts. For more information about NCTF-RH, visit www.navyclosuretaskforce.navy.mil or download our free mobile app by searching for “NCTF-Red Hill” in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

