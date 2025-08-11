MARINE CORPS MASCOT CPL CHESTY XVI RECEIVES GOOD CONDUCT MEDAL FROM SECRETARY OF THE NAVY

Photo By Cpl. Christopher Prelle | U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Chesty XVI, mascot of Marine Barracks Washington, is awarded...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Christopher Prelle | U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Chesty XVI, mascot of Marine Barracks Washington, is awarded the Good Conduct Medal by Secretary of the Navy John Phelan after three years of honorable service at Marine Barracks, Washington, Aug. 12, 2025. The ceremony recognized Chesty XVI’s exemplary behavior and role in representing the Marine Corps during official events and ceremonies. As the official mascot, Chesty plays a key role in bolstering morale and upholding Marine Corps tradition. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christopher Prelle) see less | View Image Page

MARINE BARRACKS WASHINGTON, D.C. – Marine Barracks Washington honored its beloved official mascot, Cpl. Chesty XVI, with the Navy and Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal during a ceremony Tuesday evening at Marine Barracks Washington.



The award, presented by Secretary of the Navy John C. Phelan, recognized Chesty XVI’s exemplary conduct, devotion to duty, and exceptional performance during his three years of service at the “Oldest Post of the Corps.”



“The Good Conduct Medal is not awarded lightly. It recognizes faithful service, obedience to orders and a spotless record. Corporal Chesty has earned it, four paws down,” Phelan said during his remarks after the award presentation. “May you wear it proudly and may it remind all who see it that honor, courage and commitment are alive and well even in four legged Marines.”



The citation for the award highlighted Chesty’s “selfless service and faithful adherence to the Corps’ high standards” from March 14, 2022, to March 14, 2025.



Cpl. Chesty XVI, an English Bulldog, is the 16th in a long line of Marine Corps mascots named in honor of Lt. Gen. Lewis “Chesty” Puller, the most decorated Marine in history. The tradition began in the 1950s when the first Chesty reported for duty at Marine Barracks Washington.



“I would like to think that if he were here today, he would look at this fine bulldog standing tall in formation representing the very spirit of the Corps, grin that famous grin and say ‘Good work, Marine. Keep leading from the front,’” Phelan said.



When he’s not in uniform, Chesty enjoys spending time with his handler, Staff Sgt. Scott Rogers, his fellow Marines, and anyone willing to throw a soccer ball, a game he plays with bulldog-sized enthusiasm.



The ceremony concluded with the playing of “Anchors Aweigh” and the “Marines’ Hymn,” followed by a reception in Truman Crawford Hall.



The “Oldest Post of the Corps,” established in 1801, serves as the home of the Commandant of the Marine Corps and is the Corps’ premier ceremonial and security post.