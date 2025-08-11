NAS Pensacola Security Conducts Training Exercise

By Lt. Cmdr. Mike Smith, Naval Air Station Pensacola Public Affairs



PENSACOLA, Fla. – Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Navy Security Forces and first responders conducted an active shooter training exercise Aug. 12 at the air station’s headquarters building.



Designed to prepare security forces, first responders, command leadership and base personnel to respond swiftly and effectively in the event of an actual threat, training scenarios are critical to the ongoing mission, according to NAS Pensacola Commanding Officer Capt. Chandra ‘Mamasan’ Newman.



“We exist to train the future of the Navy, and the safety of the service members, civilian employees and their families will always be my primary concern,” she said.



The Aug. 12 exercise included a fire to which F&ESGC responded as well as an active shooter threat, both designed to test both departments’ responses to a rapidly evolving situation.



NAS Pensacola Installation Training Officer (ITO) Erich Brinkmeier, NSF personnel and Fire and Emergency Services Gulf Coast F&ESGC) regularly create and participate in comprehensive training exercises to ensure readiness for any emergency – including the fire and active shooter scenario.



"’We train like we fight, and we fight like we train,’” Brinkmeier said, referencing a quote attributed to U.S. Army General George S. Patton. “These exercises are designed to test and enhance the installation’s response protocols, foster interagency cooperation and provide hands-on experience for both military and civilian personnel.”



Brinkmeier added that NAS Pensacola entities involved in the exercise invest hours preparing these scenarios in order to produce a real-world feel and practical experience for the entire team.



“It is vital that every entity on this base is aligned. In times of crisis, whether a training exercise or a real-world situation, we want to do everything that we can to help our Naval Security Forces personnel more effectively do their job,” he said.



The exercise represented a vital component of the installation’s overarching security framework according to Brinkmeier. By preparing for the unthinkable, security teams and the broader base community are better positioned to protect lives, safeguard mission-critical operations and uphold the highest standards of readiness.



“While every day is different, filled with its own unique challenges, there is one thing that remains the same; our incredible team,” Newman said. “We will always remain vigilant in our efforts to protect property, equipment and facilities but our primary focus when it comes to security will always be on protecting life.



NAS Pensacola, referred to as the "Cradle of Naval Aviation," is designed to support operational and training missions of tenant commands, including Naval Air Technical Training Center (NATTC), Naval Aviation Schools Command (NASC), the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training (CNATT), Marine Aviation Training Support Groups (MATSG) 21 and 23 and is the headquarters for Naval Education and Training Command (NETC). Along with an active runway, the air station also maintains a deepwater port, directly supporting U.S. Coast Guard missions.

