20th CBRNE Soldier earns DoD government service award for financial management

ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md. – A staff sergeant for the U.S. military’s premier Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosive (CBRNE) formation earned the Department of Defense financial management award for 2024.



On behalf of the Performing the Duties of (PTDO) Under Secretary of Defense (Comptroller), Staff Sgt. Pheng Thao, a budget manager for the 20th CBRNE Command Financial Management Directorate (G8), earned the Financial Management Award for Salute to Excellence in Government Service Exceptional Savings (Individual).



Thao helps to finance high stakes missions for the Soldiers and Army civilians from the 20th CBRNE Command who confront and defeat the world’s most dangerous hazards in support of joint, interagency and multinational operations.



Lt. Col. Marty L. Crouse, the Assistant Chief of Staff for Financial Management (G8) for the 20th CBRNE Command, said Thao is the best noncommissioned officer he has served with during his 36 years in the U.S. Army, including eight years in the Pentagon.



“Staff Sgt. Thao stands out because his focus exemplifies the intersection of technical mastery, strategic foresight and servant leadership,” said Crouse. “He not only executes critical tasks but he also actively transforms systems. What truly sets him apart is his curiosity, seeking to understand every process from start to finish, to help improve outcomes for the entire command.”



Crouse said that Thao stepped up and served in the role of budget officer during the year-end closeout and ensured that Soldiers were properly funded for critical missions across the nation and around the world.



“He led the execution of a $1.7 million contract, trained junior and senior staff and assisted in the implementation of a command-wide Contract Validation Board. He also conducted a four-year analysis of travel data, down to individual names and expenses, to enable critical G3 mission planning and reduce waste,” said Crouse. “These actions were initiated by him, reflecting a mindset of ownership and excellence.”



Crouse said Thao is a testament to the important missions that enlisted Army Financial Management Technicians (36B) accomplish around the world.



“Staff Sgt. Thao’s award is not just a personal achievement. It is a win for U.S. Army Forces Command and junior NCOs across the Army. It validates the idea that excellence isn’t confined to rank or pay grade,” said Crouse, a native of Manton, Michigan, who deployed to Afghanistan and Iraq. “For our 20th CBRNE Command and FORSCOM team, it helps to validate that innovation and leadership can come from any level when talent is nurtured.”



Thao said he always strive to learn as much as possible about his job to better serve the needs of the units and Soldiers he supports.



“My greatest friend is curiosity,” said Thao. “I’m greedy in wanting to know how things work from start to finish.”



Thao credited the leadership in the 20th CBRNE Command G8, including Crouse, G8 Deputy Emile M. Herold-Webber and other senior Army civilians, for their guidance and mentorship.



Thao said the 20th CBRNE Command is the best command he has served in during his 13 years in the Army.



Thao was born and raised in Fresno, California. His family fled from Vietnam during the war. His father was a water treatment specialist for the secret Hmong Army that disrupted North Vietnamese supply lines and rescued downed pilots.



Since joining the Army in 2012, Thao has served around the world, including tours in Afghanistan, South Korea and Honduras.



He earned his bachelor’s degree in criminal forensics behavior from California State University, Fresno, and earned his MBA in marketing from Columbia Southern University.



Thao said he enjoys serving his nation and intends to serve in the U.S. Army as long as possible. He is currently working on his doctorate and hopes to become a warrant officer.



“I did read that Senior Chief Warrant Advisors can stay until they are 62,” said Thao. “Sure, why not!”

