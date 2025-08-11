West Nile Virus cases on the rise

Courtesy Photo | The Fort Carson Department of Public Health is warning the community to take steps to...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Fort Carson Department of Public Health is warning the community to take steps to prevent against West Nile Virus infection. Public Health says the best defense against contracting West Nile Virus is to avoid being bitten by mosquitos. see less | View Image Page

The Fort Carson Public Health Team is warning the community to take steps to prevent against West Nile Virus infection.



West Nile virus (WNV) is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in Colorado and has been affecting Coloradans since 2002.



In Colorado, the majority of human WNV cases occur in August and September. So far this year, Colorado has reported nine human cases of WNV and one adult death. El Paso County has had no reported cases thus far in 2025.



Public Health says the best defense against contracting West Nile Virus is to avoid being bitten by mosquitos, however, if you think you or a family member have West Nile virus, consult a health care provider immediately.



What is West Nile virus?

• West Nile is a virus most commonly spread by infected mosquitoes.

How do people get infected with West Nile virus?

• WNV is most commonly transmitted to humans through the bite of a mosquito. Rarely, the virus is transmitted through blood transfusions, organ transplants, and from mother to child during pregnancy or chest/breastfeeding.



Who is at risk for infection with West Nile virus?

• Anyone living in an area where West Nile virus is present in mosquitoes can get infected. Colorado has had cases of West Nile virus every year since 2002. The risk of infection is highest for people who work outside or participate in outdoor activities, because of greater exposure to mosquitoes.

• People of any age can get West Nile virus. However, people over age 50 are at the greatest risk for severe disease. People with certain medical conditions such as cancer, diabetes, hypertension, kidney disease, and people who have received organ transplants are also at greater risk for serious illness.



What are the symptoms of West Nile virus?

• Most people infected with mosquito-borne viruses don't get sick. For people who do, the time between the mosquito bite and the start of symptoms can be from 2 to 14 days. In rare cases, the virus can cause a serious brain infection such as meningitis or encephalitis. These infections begin suddenly with high fever and headache and may progress to stiff neck, disorientation, tremors, and coma. Severe infections can result in permanent brain damage or death. Most deaths occur in persons over 50 years of age. There is no treatment for the virus other than supportive care, and there is no vaccine to prevent it. If you think you or a family member is sick with West Nile virus, consult a health care provider.



How can people protect themselves from getting West Nile virus?

• The most effective way to prevent West Nile virus disease is to prevent mosquito bites.



To protect yourself:

• Use an EPA-registered insect repellent, such as DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus. The effectiveness of non-EPA registered insect repellents is unknown, including some natural repellents. Here is a helpful EPA website for selecting an appropriate insect repellent: https://www.epa.gov/insect-repellents/find-repellent-right-you.

• Limit outdoor activities at dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes that carry West Nile virus are most active.

• Wear protective clothing (long pants, long-sleeved shirts and socks) in areas where mosquitoes are active especially when outdoors at dusk and dawn



To mosquito-proof your home:

• Install or repair screens on windows and doors.

• Drain standing water around your house often. Empty water from tires, cans, flowerpots, clogged gutters, rain barrels, birdbaths, toys and puddles.

• Treat standing water—such as ponds, ditches, clogged rain gutters, flowerpots, plant saucers, puddles, and buckets—with larvicide "doughnuts," which can be purchased at hardware stores. Larvicide doughnuts use a naturally occurring type of bacteria to control mosquito populations.



For more information visit the Fort Carson Public Health website: https://evans.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Preventive-Care/Public-Health.