CCAD's proactive stance in Human Capital: Positioning for a New Era

Corpus Christi Army Depot, TEXAS -- The Corpus Christi Army Depot is modernizing its operations, from facilities and processes to its most prized asset: its people. By refining how it manages human capital, CCAD aims to maximize the talents and capabilities of its workforce. This includes streamlining the civilian workforce to better align with operational needs and supporting the Army Transformation Initiative, enabling the depot to restructure, reprioritize and eliminate redundancies while remaining agile to meet critical workload demands.



CCAD is taking a forward-leaning posture to be among the first depots to integrate human-machine interface and artificial intelligence-driven solutions into operations. Efforts also focus on addressing a well-known global challenge in advanced manufacturing: recruiting and retaining skilled talent.



Recently, the Corpus Christi Regional Economic Development Corporation hosted a forum for community leaders, educators and other stakeholders interested in the future of CCAD -- a leading South Texas employer contributing $1.3 billion to the regional economy. At the forum, CCREDC introduced the Advanced Robotics for Manufacturing Institute, a leader in robotics and AI manufacturing recognized for its expertise in combining human workers with production processes.



The ARM Institute was created in January 2017 after Carnegie Mellon University won the bid to establish a robotics-focused Manufacturing USA Institute. Although it originated at Carnegie Mellon, ARM now operates as a separate nonprofit organization. The institute also works with Carnegie Mellon's Robotics Academy, which conducts research at the intersection of robotics, learning and workforce development.



CCAD Deputy and Chief Operating Officer Roderick Benson served as keynote speakers at the forum, advocating for stronger connections between community leaders and the military.

"Thanks to this extraordinary alliance, CCAD continues to meet the evolving needs of our military and our nation, embodying what it truly means to serve with strength and purpose,“ Benson said. “The spirit of Corpus Christi lifts CCAD higher."



Following the event, the ARM Institute and Carnegie Mellon University representatives visited CCAD. The depot is partnering with them to assess its current talent pool. It is important to note that the ARM Institute is a Manufacturing Innovation Institute-funded by the Office of the Secretary of Defense. ARM will conduct a study to identify gaps between the skills required for emerging technologies and processes and the existing

workforce's skills.



A key priority for Human Capital Director Peter Dillon is engaging local educational institutions, including schools, colleges, and trade schools that supply talent to the depot. The goal is to ensure CCAD has the skilled employees it needs to become a leader in advanced manufacturing.



"Focusing on how to streamline the institutional and technological resources outside of our organization will allow us to draw from those resources for our current and future artisans as we transform," Dillion said. "The Army Transformation Initiative directly influences my team's work to maintain a competitive edge by modernizing and restructuring."



Talent Manager John Campbell noted the increased competition for skilled workers.



"The economic landscape has changed dramatically over the last decade with the arrival of major manufacturing plants like Tesla and steel pipeline companies,’ Campbell said. “These new competitors are drawing from the same limited talent pool that we have traditionally relied on. As a result, the starting salaries they offer are often higher than ours, making it difficult for us to compete.”



The study will establish a baseline assessment of the talent pool for critical depot positions. CCAD’s talent management team aims to locate, retain and cultivate a pipeline of professionals who can transition into depot roles. The effort leverages best practices from industry leaders in advanced manufacturing and other military depots.



Evaluating current costs, skill sets, roles and automation levels will help determine future workforce needs.



"We will utilize the study to identify the local educational and training pathways that allow us to attract and retain future employees,” said Lead Workforce Training Analyst Tina Shaffer. “With hiring constraints and a reduced workforce, our strategy is to focus on our current employees and their valuable contributions. We will relocate and repurpose them within the depot to address evolving mission needs. This will allow us to build our current team into the workforce we need for the future, even as we look for new employees.”



CCAD's innovative approach addresses the full workforce life cycle from identifying the need for skilled artisans, to recruiting talent, to ensuring those hired receive the

necessary training.



"The professionals at CCAD need to be nimble and multi-skilled, mirroring the Army Transformation Initiative's vision for a leaner, modernized and technologically advanced force," Dillon said. "My approach is to ensure that our human capital strategy produces dynamic artisans and professionals who are prepared to meet the future demands of the U.S. Army and the Department of Defense."



As technology advances, CCAD recognizes the growing need for more robust training, industry-based certifications and apprenticeships. The ARM Institute and Carnegie Mellon will monitor and evaluate the depot's workforce supply chain and talent pool, ensuring that CCAD is prepared for current processes and the demands of future advanced manufacturing.



Ultimately, CCAD aims to serve as a model for other depots across all military services by partnering with regional organizations and positioning itself at the forefront of change, solidifying its role in maintaining military readiness and lethality.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2025 Date Posted: 08.13.2025 08:38 Story ID: 545446 Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, US Web Views: 153 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CCAD's proactive stance in Human Capital: Positioning for a New Era, by Kathleen Pettaway-Clarke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.