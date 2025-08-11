CBRN School says farewell to Lovasz, welcomes Parker during ceremony

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — The U.S. Army Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear School said farewell to Col. Alexander Lovasz and welcomed Col. Fredrick Parker during a change-of-commandant ceremony Aug. 8 on the Maneuver Support Center of Excellence Plaza.



The reviewing officer for the ceremony, Maj. Gen. Christopher Beck, MSCoE and Fort Leonard Wood commanding general, said Lovasz helped MSCoE “train and drive change” while serving as USACBRNS commandant.



“Col. Lovasz and his team have looked at the pace of change right now in our Army and saw it as an opportunity every single day,” Beck said. “He has led passionately and with extreme energy.”



During his remarks, Lovasz, who will continue to serve MSCoE and Fort Leonard Wood as the deputy commanding general, thanked the Soldiers and civilians from the MSCoE and CBRN School for their support.



“I was lucky to serve with some great people,” Lovasz said. “Being your commandant was an honor and a true privilege.”



While welcoming Parker, Beck said he was confident Parker is the right Soldier for the job.



“Fred, Alex did a great job, and you have big shoes to fill, but there is no one that could do this better than you,” Beck said. “Your background is very diverse and traces its roots back to Fort Leonard Wood.”



Parker served as the 3rd Chemical Brigade commander from 2021-2023. He said he was honored to be back as the 35th commandant of the U.S. Army Chemical Corps.



“My mission is clear. To fully support the warfighter and ensure the corps is fully integrated into the protection warfighting function,” Parker said. “I will religiously advocate for modernization, readiness and innovation.”



Parker is coming to Fort Leonard Wood from Washington, D.C., where he served as the executive officer to the Deputy Chief of Staff G-9 (Installations).



To view more photos from the ceremony, visit Fort Leonard Wood's Flickr page.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.08.2025 Date Posted: 08.12.2025 15:48 Story ID: 545445 Location: US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CBRN School says farewell to Lovasz, welcomes Parker during ceremony, by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.