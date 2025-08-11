Army Reserve Commanding General visits Fort Buchanan

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO- Lt. Gen. Robert D. Harter, commanding general Army Reserve command, visited Puerto Rico, Aug 6, and met with Col. John D. Samples, Fort Buchanan commander, at the installation headquarters to discuss matters in support of the readiness of warfighters.



“I came to Puerto Rico to see awesome Army Reserve soldiers doing combat ready training and being twice the citizen. I also traveled to watch the Caribbean Thunder exercise unfold. It is awesome being here,” said Harter.



Caribbean Thunder is a 1st Mission Support Command-led collective training exercise with a focus on inter-island sustainment operations in support of Large-Scale Combat Operations. Caribbean Thunder took place across eight locations in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Harter also reflected on the relevance of Fort Buchanan.



“Fort Buchanan is a jewel. It is strategically situated in the Caribbean. We got some awesome warfighters stationed on this island, both Army Reserve and National Guard. On America’s worst day, our soldiers are going to be leaving from Puerto Rico, going into the fight. There is no chance they are going to Fort Hood or Fort Bragg to continue to get ready. They are going to get ready right here. Fort Buchanan and Camp Santiago are critical to ensure that our men and women in uniform are ready to go,” added Harter.



Finally, the Army Reserve Commanding General sent a message to the Fort Buchanan community.



“Shout out to everybody on this installation and in Puerto Rico for their support to our soldiers. I love coming here to visit,” said Harter.



As Commanding General of U.S. Army Reserve Command, Harter leads a community-based force of more than 174,000 Citizen Soldiers and 11,000 Civilians – with a footprint that encompasses all 50 states, five U.S. territories, and more than 23 countries across the globe.



With an annual budget of more than $500 million, Fort Buchanan serves approximately 15,000 active-duty personnel from the Reserve, the Puerto Rico National Guard, the Marine Corps Reserve, and the Navy Reserve. The installation serves as a platform for military personnel training, ensuring they are ready to deploy anytime, anywhere. Hundreds of soldiers from Fort Buchanan-based units are currently deployed in Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East.

