Fort Buchanan enhances physical fitness with renovated Fitness Center

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO — Senior Army leaders, tenants, service members, families, and government officials, including Governor Jennifer González Colón, gathered at the Army’s home in the Caribbean to celebrate the grand reopening of the renovated Fitness Center, Aug. 7.



The $10.7 million renovation significantly enhances Fort Buchanan’s ability to support the physical readiness and well-being of soldiers and their families.



“The construction of this modern facility, at a cost of $10.7 million, is a significant step that clearly represents our nation’s commitment to enabling our local military personnel to be physically prepared to fight and win anywhere, anytime,” said Col. John D. Samples, the installation’s commanding officer.



The fitness center renovation includes key infrastructure improvements such as a new electrical system, a high-efficiency Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning system, a new roof, and an updated fire sprinkler system. The project renovated both male and female bathrooms and locker rooms to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance standards. The contractor reconfigured interior spaces to add more room for exercise machines and installed new sports flooring to accommodate basketball and volleyball. The updated layout supports multiple simultaneous activities, creating a versatile environment for physical training.



According to Samples, the physical fitness and training facilities are just a fraction of the Department of the Army’s investments at Fort Buchanan.



“In addition to this fitness center we are reinaugurating today, we have several other infrastructure projects underway and planned at Fort Buchanan with an investment of approximately $170 million, including the construction of a modern Operations Center, a military housing subdivision, an Advanced Skills Training barracks, and an electrical microgrid, among others,” Samples said.



Meanwhile, the governor expressed her appreciation for the service of the military personnel assigned to Fort Buchanan.



“We are very proud to have this military installation on the island. I am here because I want to continue supporting it. Thanks to all the military personnel and their families for defending our freedoms. We are proud to have you here in Puerto Rico. You can count on us,” said González Colón.



According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the renovation of these fitness center facilities represented a payment of approximately $800,000 to the city of Guaynabo in construction taxes. Along with other infrastructure projects, it is estimated that Fort Buchanan has recently contributed more than $5 million in construction taxes to the cities of Guaynabo and Bayamón, not including future projects.



Maria Nuñez, the installation’s fitness facility manager, highlighted the positive impact of the upgrades on the Fort Buchanan community.



“The renovation will significantly enhance the experience for our service members. Our improved facilities provide a more welcoming environment with more space and brand-new equipment, bringing fresh energy to the gym. This renovation makes it a rewarding place for our service members, their dependents, and the Fort Buchanan workforce,” she said.



For Rafael Roig MoyKa, a Reserve Officer Training Corps cadet, the ability to keep physical fitness is very important.



“Fitness is essential to military readiness, regardless of rank or branch. It doesn’t matter what job you have, we all must be ready for the worst-case scenario at any time. This fitness center is critical to our ability to stay in shape according to military standards, “said Roig.



For more information on Fort Buchanan’s construction and upgrades, visit the official social media page at https://www.facebook.com/FortBuchananofficial.



With an annual budget of more than $500 million, Fort Buchanan serves approximately 15,000 active-duty personnel from the Reserve, the Puerto Rico National Guard, the Marine Corps Reserve, and the Navy Reserve. The installation serves as a platform for military personnel training, ensuring they are ready to deploy anytime, anywhere. Hundreds of soldiers from Fort Buchanan-based units are currently deployed in Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East.

