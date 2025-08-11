Philippine Air Force Reserve delegation visits Georgia to strengthen U.S. partnership

Photo By Roger Parsons | U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Michael Parks, commander, 94th Airlift Wing, gives a mission...... read more read more Photo By Roger Parsons | U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Michael Parks, commander, 94th Airlift Wing, gives a mission briefing to Philippine Air Force Reserve delegation leaders during a tour of Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia, Aug. 9, 2025, as part of the Reserve Allies and Partners Program (RAPP). The RAPP, directed by Lt. Gen. John Healy, chief of the Air Force Reserve and commander of AFRC, is designed to identify common interests and capabilities with partner nations to facilitate opportunities to train and exercise together. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roger Parsons) see less | View Image Page

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — Philippine Air Force Reserve leaders visited Air Force Reserve Command installations in Georgia Aug. 7–9 to advance a growing program that strengthens military partnerships in the Indo-Pacific.



The trip was part of the Reserve Allies and Partners Program, which promotes interoperability and operational skill development with allied reserve forces. The initiative focuses on common interests and capabilities, creating opportunities for joint training and exercises.



Lt. Col. Glenn Ventura, commanding officer of the 1st Air Reserve Center, led the delegation during stops at Air Force Reserve Command headquarters at Robins Air Force Base and Dobbins Air Reserve Base.



“Our visit to the Air Force Reserve Command provided valuable insights into their operations, which will be instrumental in enhancing collaboration between our respective Reserve Air Forces,” Ventura said.



At Robins, the group received briefings on Reserve operations, organizational structure and strategic planning, including how Reserve forces integrate with active-duty components.



At Dobbins, they toured the 94th Airlift Wing, received mission briefings, tried a virtual reality maintenance trainer, visited the flightline and the Transportation Proficiency Center, and spoke with new trainees about recruitment and training.



“This visit is a great opportunity not only to showcase the outstanding Airmen of the 94th Airlift Wing and the Air Force Reserve as a whole, but also to share best practices, to support integration and interoperability,” said Brig. Gen. Michael Parks, 94th Airlift Wing commander.



“Our current global security environment requires us to focus on strategic depth through strong Reserve force allies,” Parks said. “Visits like this allow us to build that for the Air Force Reserve as well as help our partners around the world do the same.”



Col. Attila Marczin, chief of the Reserve Strategy and Plans Division, said the visit identified future security cooperation activities. “This is the next step in deepening our partnership with the Philippine Air Force,” Marczin said. “This partnership advances interoperability, furthers strategic depth and hones operational skillsets in areas of mutual interest.”



While at Robins, the delegation attended a luncheon hosted by Warner Robins Mayor LaRhonda Patrick, an Air Force Reserve Command civic leader, and local Filipino organizations. The event underscored the role of community support in strengthening military partnerships.



The visit builds on previous Reserve Allies and Partners engagements focusing on military-to-military engagements, force development, senior leader visits and educational exchanges.