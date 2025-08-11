Army UAS and Launched Effects Summit Begins at Fort Rucker

FORT RUCKER, Ala. — The Army’s Unmanned Aircraft Systems and Launched Effects Summit opened Aug. 11, setting the tone of week-long events focused on the rapid increase in unmanned systems in the US Army.

Maj. Gen. Clair Gill, commanding general of the Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Rucker, gave the opening remarks to summit attendees, stressing that UAS need to be seen not solely as a tool for the aviation branch but a capability to support the Army as a whole.

“The battlefield is going to be busy, so we need to be thinking about what the enemy is doing, as well as ourselves,” Gill said in his opening remarks. “We need to do this quickly because the future is now.”

Gill pointed to recent global events and the Department of Defense’s decision to lift restrictions on UAS acquisition and fielding, a move he said will drive increased deployment of smaller systems at lower levels within the Army. He emphasized the importance of integrating those systems with manned aircraft, noting that the mission of Army Aviation is evolving alongside the technology.

Gill also spoke to the Army’s plan to merge the currently separate UAS operator and maintainer career fields into a single UAS specialty. The beginning steps of this merger are already in place as the Army is currently training the first wave of Soldiers that will operate and maintain the small UAS systems the Army is expected to adopt going forward.

“We just stood up a course in Hawaii where we are going to start training what will be the new (UAS military occupational specialty), the 15X,” Gill said.

Gill explained that the Army is adopting a “train the trainers” plan to help increase the number of UAS qualified Soldiers, with the Soldiers currently in training expected to go on to help further develop UAS training throughout the Army.

The adoption of small UAS is a big shift in how the Army fights, as the systems are expected to be in use at much lower levels than previously operated. However, Gill also sees a future where new technology and networked solutions will allow the proliferation of UAS to still provide the larger unit and commanders with vital information.

“We want to embed and launch effects at every level. You might have something down at that platoon that can support the company or battalion… Imagine if you put a sensor on a UAS that could find things you weren’t even looking for. Imagine if it could pass that information to a network and feed that to only the people that need to see it,” Gill said.

Gill went on to talk about how he sees a future where UAS are not only platforms for sensors, but will carry systems for use in electronic warfare, psychological and deception effects, weapons systems for direct attack, and repeaters and relays to extend not only communications, but also extend the control range of other UASs.

“It’s pretty exciting when you see where this is all going,” Gill said.

The increase in the type and number of UASs in use by the Army, as well as the rest for the DoD is expected to have a direct impact on airspace management and battlefield coordination.

“Low altitude is that space only aviators and artillerymen used to worry about. We like to fly low, that’s part of our security, that’s how we protect ourselves. Now there’s all kinds of things up there with us,” he said.

On the lighter side, Gill also spoke about the establishment of the Army drone team and their recent success at a racing competition. While the team will take part in certain competitive events like racing, the team will also be competing in events with a more tactical bent, using their competitive drive to help develop new methods and uses for UAS that can help shape how the average Soldier will be able to use the aircraft.

Following Gill, Col. Joshua Ruisanchez, director of the Army Aviation Capabilities and Integration Directorate went into more detail of the kinds of things the Army UAS operator, officer, and Soldier can expect to see in the future.

According to Ruisanchez thanks to the changes at the DoD level, the number of civilian manufactured drones for use by the Army has expanded, adding 11 new aircraft to the list bringing the number to 30. Soldiers can also expect to see funds made available to acquire UAS, as well as an expansion of options like 3D printing and additive manufacturing systems that can allow units at division level and below to design and produce their own components.

Adding to this, Col. Nicholas Ryan, director for the Army Capabilities Manager - UAS discussed how the changes will enable the unit and Soldier to make use of these new options. One example he gave was the plan to establish an online marketplace where officers at the brigade and regimental level can authorize units to purchase approved systems.

“Now that (Colonel) can go out there and get a drone,” Ryan said.

Ryan also spoke to the need to change the perspective on what a UAS even is. Traditionally the Army considered most UAS to be durable items that needed to be carefully accounted for, with the loss or destruction of a UAS requiring a lot of paperwork and an investigation, possibly even a fine. Going forward Ryan said some UAS, especially smaller, cheaper ones, need to be normalized and considered expendable items, with reasonable losses in combat and training to be expected.

“We need to start treating drones like any other piece of a Soldier’s kit. Just like your radio, or night vision devices, you need to get used to having a drone,” Ryan said.

The UAS and Launched Effects Summit will continue through the week, featuring presentations, panel discussions, and demonstrations of UAS, including some equipped with live weapons.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2025 Date Posted: 08.12.2025 14:27 Story ID: 545427 Location: ALABAMA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army UAS and Launched Effects Summit Begins at Fort Rucker, by John Hamilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.