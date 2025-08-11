NMFDC: Mission Driven-People Powered - Christine Galliano

Photo By Malcolm McClendon | The Naval Medical Forces Development Command is always mission driven and most...... read more read more Photo By Malcolm McClendon | The Naval Medical Forces Development Command is always mission driven and most importantly people powered! Christine Galliano is an instructional systems specialist at the command and sure the U.S. Navy’s medical professionals have the best training and education possible. Photo taken and graphic created at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Aug. 12, 2025 (U.S. Navy graphic by Malcolm McClendon). see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas – The Naval Medical Forces Development Command is mission driven and most importantly people powered! Today, we highlight Christine Galliano, an instructional systems specialist that makes sure the U.S. Navy’s medical professionals have the best training and education possible.



Galliano answered a few questions about her career and to further describe how she supports our mission.



▶ Briefly describe why you joined the Civil Service:

▷ I was inspired by my father, a long-time federal employee. The opportunities and fulfillment he got from his career greatly influenced me.



▶ Why did you pick your career field?

▷ I chose education and training because I am passionate about equipping people with the skills they need to be the best they can be. I believe education and training is the key to maintaining excellence among the Navy’s medical professionals.



▶ What do you love about your job and what keeps you motivated?

▷ I love my job because of the people! I have the privilege to work alongside a group of people who are dedicated and supportive. If I need something, I never have to ask for help they just have my back.



▶ How do you and your team support NMFDC’s mission to Force Develop and Force Generate the Navy’s medical forces?

▷ The Training and Education Directorate’s contributions to Force Development are critical. Overseeing training of the Navy’s medical forces gives us the opportunity to ensure the fleet has trained and certified medical forces that can deliver high-quality healthcare in any setting.



▶ Describe how you implement the Get Real Get Better mindset to improve your processes:

▷ The GRGB mindset is part of the culture in the Training and Education Directorate. This is reflected through the studies we conduct where we gain insight from the fleet to identify areas for training and process improvement. Their feedback is used as a driver for change implementation that enhances efficiency and ensures curriculum changes that positively impact the fleet’s operational capabilities. One step I have taken to embrace GRGB is to distribute participant surveys at the end of the studies I conduct. This simple tool has given me data points to reflect on what I can do to better serve the communities I work with.



Galliano's dedication to providing the best education and training to the Naval Medical Forces is what makes NMFDC "People Powered!"