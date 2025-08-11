Operational Readiness Motivation – and Blue H Award - with NHB Health Promotion

The glide in Nancy Tapley’s stride which began in earnest at the start of 2025 has continued at a steady walking pace all year.



Tapley, Naval Hospital Bremerton Ophthalmology lead scheduling clerk, attributes her increased mileage – and improved health - directly to Patricia Skinner, NHB’s Health Promotion and Wellness Center department head.



“All that Trish has done is amazing. She is amazing. I’ve been doing her monthly virtual distance events. I love it. It’s so fun to be rewarded with a finisher medal. I even try to enlist as many others as I can,” exclaimed Tapley, one of many staff members who have signed up to be part of the command’s Health Promotion and Wellness department 2025 Run/Walk challenge series, which includes virtual options monthly.



The challenge series is but one of many available programs designed to enhance operational readiness at Naval Hospital Bremerton. It has also bolstered Health Promotion and Wellness being officially recognized - again - for command excellence with the annual ‘Blue H’ Award, with Gold Star.



The Blue H award is a benchmark for determining how a Health Promotion and Wellness department at a Navy military treatment facility like NHB actively promotes health and wellness for staff as well as all eligible beneficiaries.



For Tapley, as well as others, Skinner’s ideas of adding a virtual opportunity for those who couldn’t make the monthly scheduled outdoor 5K [3.1 mile] run/walk due to clinical commitments was ideal.



Including a finisher medal added extra encouragement.



“I wasn’t walking as much as I wanted to and I wanted to get healthier,” related Tapley. “Trish went out of her way to make it possible. And fun. Getting my first medal was so fun.”



There have been 266 registered since January to earn a medal by the virtual run option, in addition, to those who make the monthly command outdoor scheduled 5K [3.1 mile] and even 10K [6.2 mile] distances. The overarching goal has been to provide a regularly scheduled cardiovascular exercise event to help staff maintain operational readiness.



Staff can view the available races and register for the events on the command’s intranet or simply stop by the Health Promotion department office to see the medals in person.



“Have you ever wanted to participate in one of the monthly 5Ks but can never seem to fit the event into your busy schedule? Interested in completing a walk or run for the first time but prefer to accomplish it solo? How about increasing your distance to encompass a 10K, a half marathon or even a full marathon? Health Promotion has the perfect challenge for you,” stated Skinner. “This initiative, which started January 2025, offers virtual runs with real medals and bibs for participants to register online, complete the race on their own time, and receive their medals after showing proof of completion.



Skinner attests that being recognized by the Navy surgeon general is a byproduct of their continual efforts aimed to reach as many people as they can to help them increase their fitness, health, and well-being.



“We really put together a lot of programs, especially over the last few years, well above the minimum requirements,” said Skinner, noting that the award has three criterion levels – bronze, silver, gold – each with a designated point standard ‘intended to be challenging but achievable.’ Points are achieved by adding up all the activities, policies, programs and more.



The Health Promotion and Wellness award, sponsored by the Navy surgeon general and overseen by the Navy and Marine Corps Force Health Protection Command, is intended to acknowledge deserving commands like NHB that encourage and reward clinical primary prevention processes, engage in community health promotion and collaboration, and advance workplace primary prevention policies, activities, and outcomes.



“This award is a direct reflection on all the time and effort which our Health Promotion team put in over the past year,” said Capt. Karla Lepore, Naval Hospital Bremerton director and NMRTC Bremerton commanding officer on presenting the award to Skinner during a recent award ceremony. “It is no small feat to implement a successful Health Promotion and Wellness program as extensive as ours, with proven support, established activities and policies for staff, patients and even visitors that promote a culture of wellness, fitness and operational readiness with standardized measures of success.”



Some of the Health Promotion programs include Health Risk Assessment; Injury Prevention; Nutrition; Physical Fitness; Sexual Health and Responsibility; Stress Management; Suicide Prevention; Tobacco Cessation; Periodic Health Assessments and seasonal awareness campaign, such as one of Skinner’s current operational focuses is on a 21-day challenge, predicated on the 1-5-7 Wellness Objective of the Day Challenge.



“We want everyone to at least try the challenge which provides an easy-to-follow plan to improve their own health habits in just three weeks by flossing at least once a day, eating five recommended nutritional servings of fruit, vegetable, protein, daily, and grain, and getting at least seven hours of sleep,” said Skinner.



Health Promotion is also scheduling for their next Prevent T2 session. According to Skinner, Prevent T2 is a nationally proven program for preventing diabetes through lifestyle changes. It consists of 16 weekly one-hour sessions, followed by six to eight monthly sessions. Prevent T2 is a free virtual program is for people with pre-diabetes, a history of gestational diabetes, or who are at-risk for developing diabetes. A trained Lifestyle Coach leads the classes. The sessions will address healthy lifestyle changes, with focus on healthy eating and being physically active. The next Prevent T2 program starts September 9, 2025. Please call 360-475-5588 for enrollment information.



Health Promotion’s continues to offer ShipShape classes at Naval Hospital Bremerton as well as at Branch Health Clinic Bangor. For those interested in attending a class, contact Health Promotion and Wellness Center at 475-5588 to enroll or ask questions.



There is also the MOVE program, which focuses on health and wellness through topics covering nutrition, physical activity, and behavior modification. The virtual 16-week weight management program, led by a VA MOVE health educator, is designed retirees and family member who would like to lose weight, eat healthier or just create new lifestyle changes. Those interested can call 360-475-5212 for more information or to enroll in a class.



Throughout NHB are Health Promotion reminders on operational readiness for all, whether it’s a visual presentation for a monthly theme, such as August being ‘Preventive Health Month’ or promoting the next 5K event.



All those 5K and more have added up. According to Skinner, there have been 206 finishers from January to mid-August who have logged a total distance of 1,074.98 miles. That’s an average of 5.21 miles, whether by run, walk, or ruck, with each mile contributing to the individual and collective operational readiness of all.



Thanks to Skinner and her Health Promotion and Wellness team.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2025 Date Posted: 08.12.2025 11:51 Story ID: 545414 Location: BREMERTON , WASHINGTON, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operational Readiness Motivation – and Blue H Award - with NHB Health Promotion, by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.