Montana National Guard Rescues Hiker from Old Scraggy Peak

Local Montana heroes of the 1-189th General Support Aviation Battalion (GSAB) performed an emergency rescue in the Little Rockies on the evening of August 9th. A man fell off a cliff and sustained severe injuries north of Zortman. When local authorities could not reach the man, the call for help was made and the Montana Army National Guard answered. Immediately, a Blackhawk helicopter piloted by Cpt. Otis Smith and CW3 Tom Kinyon and manned by crew chiefs Sgt. Ian Montgomery, Sfc. Anthony Wright, and flight medic Sgt. Randy Scales responded.

The crew donned their night vision goggles, took flight, and arrived on scene at 11:00 PM MST. Ground search and rescue teams signaled the aircraft and directed them to Old Scraggy Peak. The aircrew evaluated the situation, terrain, and risk factors to develop the safest plan of action to rescue the patient. Scales was hoisted down 130 feet under the dark of night in treacherous mountain conditions where he secured and stabilized the patient in a stretcher. The injured man was safely rescued into the aircraft, and the decision was made to fly the patient to Billings to get him the best possible care. Fire and ambulance crews met the aircraft and transported the patient to the hospital.

Smith proudly stated, “It’s great to be able to do something for the state that you train for all the time… I think it’s incredibly important that we work alongside all the National Guardsmen in the state and the civilians as well. All those entities being able to work together is pretty incredible.” Our National Guard relishes the opportunity to give back to their fellow Montanans and the 1-189th GSAB is only a call away. “We have this capability… that can cover the wideness of the state at a moment's notice. No matter what happens, wherever they are, we can most likely get them out and get them to a safe place,” remarked Smith.

Story Courtesy of the 103rd Public Affairs Detachment.

