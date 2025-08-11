U.S., Colombian armies open PISAJ 21 to advance senior NCO professional development

Photo By Sgt. Joshua Taeckens | Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Olsen, U.S. Army South senior enlisted advisor, provides...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Joshua Taeckens | Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Olsen, U.S. Army South senior enlisted advisor, provides remarks at the opening ceremony of Programa Integral para Suboficiales de Alta Jerarquía (PISAJ) 21 at the South Carolina National Guard McCrady Training Center in Columbia, S.C., Aug. 11, 2025. PISAJ is a biannual, partner nation-funded initiative aligned with U.S. Southern Command’s Theater Campaign Plan and directly supports the Colombian Army’s transformation to align its noncommissioned officer corps with globally recognized standards. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Taeckens) see less | View Image Page

COLUMBIA, S.C. – U.S. Army South (USARSOUTH), in coordination with the Colombian army, officially launched the 21st iteration of the Programa Integral para Suboficiales de Alta Jerarquía (PISAJ), the capstone event of the Colombian Sergeants Major Academy, during an opening ceremony at the South Carolina National Guard McCrady Training Center in Columbia, S.C., Aug. 11, 2025.



“For more than a decade, PISAJ has served as a vital bridge – a testament to the enduring strength of the U.S.-Colombia partnership, which isn’t built on agreements alone; it’s forged in shared experience, mutual respect, and a common commitment to regional security,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Olsen, USARSOUTH senior enlisted advisor. “Over the next 12 days, we will focus on enhancing our collective capabilities through the exchange of best practices in noncommissioned officer (NCO) education, leader development, and lessons learned.”



PISAJ 21 unites senior enlisted leaders from the Colombian Army with U.S. counterparts for a 12-day professional development exchange spanning Columbia and Charleston, S.C. and El Paso, Texas. The program features a series of key leader engagements, institutional visits, and training observations designed to strengthen Colombia’s NCO corps, enhance interoperability and support regional security cooperation.



Jefe Técnico de Comando Conjunto Jorge Rivera Peláez, senior enlisted advisor to the chairman of joint chief of staff of the Colombian military forces, attended PISAJ 20 before assuming his current position. He reminded the 26 army and 12 navy sergeants major students of the importance of PISAJ and expressed gratitude for this transformative event.



“Last year, when I was here with Command Sgt. Maj. Consuelo Díaz, I was sitting right there, not knowing I would be in this position,” said Rivera, referring to his duty title as the top enlisted advisor in Colombia. “That is why I want to thank the U.S. Armed Forces, the U.S. Army, and all the noncommissioned officers, senior NCOs, sergeants major, master chiefs, technical chiefs, who for years have built what we are experiencing today.”



During PISAJ 21, Colombian sergeants major will meet with leaders from the South Carolina National Guard, Army Aviation units, the Drill Sergeant Academy, Holistic Health and Fitness Academy, and Future Soldier Prep Course at Fort Jackson, the U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, the NCO Leadership Center of Excellence at Fort Bliss, the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation, the Inter-American Air Forces Academy, Air Forces Southern, Marine Forces Southern and Naval Forces Southern Command.



These engagements will offer insights into U.S. NCO education, leader development, talent management, and training methodologies while fostering direct collaboration between Colombian and U.S. leaders.



Sgt. Maj. of the Army Diego Rodríguez Arias, sergeant major of the Colombian army, reminded the PISAJ 21 students of the responsibility they carry and charged them with representing the Colombian NCO corps internationally.



“You are a very select group of senior NCOs who, in the future, will represent us internationally, and many of you will one day hold the positions we hold today,” said Rodríguez. “This is an academic visit to strengthen your professional skills and receive the experience of those who have gone before us. Take everything in carefully and see how we can adapt it to apply it in our nation.”



By the conclusion of PISAJ 21, Colombian senior enlisted leaders are expected to gain a comprehensive understanding of the U.S. military NCO corps and leadership framework, enhance their critical thinking skills to address complex operational challenges, strengthen mentorship culture and leadership continuity within the Colombian army, and apply strategic, organizational, ethical, and servant leadership principles to their formations.



Olsen highlighted that the experience and lessons participants will gain during PISAJ 21 will not only contribute directly to the development of the Colombian Sergeants Major Academy, which will reinforce growth and professionalization of its NCO corps, but also regional security.



“I challenge each of you to ask the hard questions, share your experiences openly, and embrace the collaborative spirit that defines this symposium,” Olsen said enthusiastically. “The future of regional security, in large part, rests on us – on the shoulders of our enlisted corps."



PISAJ began in 2014 and is a biannual, partner nation-funded initiative aligned with U.S. Southern Command’s Theater Campaign Plan. The program directly supports the Colombian Army’s transformation to align its NCO corps with globally recognized standards.