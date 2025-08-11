From Farewell to First Salute: 28th Public Affairs Detachment Marks Command Transition

Schofield Barracks, Hawaii — The 28th Public Affairs Detachment, 25th Infantry Division, marked a day of recognition and transition as Capt. Stacey Lasay relinquished command to Capt. David J. Block during a ceremony on Leaders Field August 8, 2025. The event also included the presentation of the Meritorious Service Medal to Lasay for exceptionally meritorious service from October 2023 to August 2025.



Maj. Gen. James B. Bartholomees, commanding general of the 25th Infantry Division, commended Lasay for her professionalism, excellence, and lasting impact on the division’s mission. She also received a commemorative gift symbolizing her place in the Tropic Lightning Ohana.



Presiding officer Lt. Col. Charles Stabb praised the detachment’s role in countering misinformation, shaping perceptions, and telling the Army story across the Indo-Pacific. He highlighted the unit’s presence at major joint exercises, deployments, and community engagements, noting the team’s ability to operate at a relentless pace despite its small size.



“Under Capt. Lasay, this unit has been everywhere — from joint exercises in Alaska to deployments in Iraq — capturing the Army story and promoting the brand of America’s Army,” Stabb said. “Her leadership set a standard of excellence that will carry forward.”



In her farewell remarks, Lasay reflected on the strong bonds within the detachment, describing it as “small, but powerful,” and credited its success to the dedication of its soldiers and the support of leaders and peers. She recounted the unit’s work in missions such as Joint Task Force Red Hill, Cobra Gold, and Operation Pathways, and urged Block to treat them well, hold them to the standard, and lead with fairness.



Block, who previously served with the division and was named Public Affairs Representative of the Year in 2022, thanked his family for their support and committed to leading with consistency and presence.



“I’ll always show up for you,” Block said. “Let’s get to work.”



The ceremony concluded with the passing of the guidon, symbolizing the formal transfer of authority, followed by the playing of the Tropic Lightning March and the Army Song.

