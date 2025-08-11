Talent Management Center of Excellence Showcase Initiatives at CDS Mid-Atlantic

MILLINGTON, Tenn. — Sailors at Naval Station Norfolk and Naval Air Station Oceana had the opportunity to connect in person with the MyNavy HR Talent Management Center of Excellence (TMCoE) during the Navy Career Development Symposium (CDS) Mid-Atlantic, July 15 and 16.



Representatives from the Navy Performance Management Administration (NPMA) and MyNavy Coaching operated a combined booth that gave insightful presentations explaining how both initiatives can support Sailor development, improve feedback, and strengthen leadership at every level of the fleet.



The TMCoE team’s presence underscores the Navy’s commitment to cultivate high-performing, high-potential Sailors through clear expectations, consistent coaching, and a modernized approach to performance evaluation. Sailors asked questions, shared experiences, and walked away with actionable tools they could use immediately.

NPMA introduces a structured, three-phase approach to managing performance expectations: 1) Setting clear goals, 2) Providing mid-term feedback, and 3) Conducting close-out counseling. Known as Performance Expectation Management (PEM), this process is designed to complement existing evaluation practices and build a culture of accountability, communication, and continuous development.



“The CDS events in Hampton Roads were a great success for both the Sailors in attendance and our team,” said Lt. Cmdr. Jason Hutchins of the NPMA team. “Sailors in attendance expressed genuine enthusiasm about their futures in the Navy, and the service’s commitment to provide opportunities to enhance the Sailor experience. Their feedback on PEM was overwhelmingly positive, and they look forward to the rollout."



Alongside NPMA, MyNavy Coaching highlighted how peer-to-peer coaching skills such as active listening, empathy, and asking powerful, open-ended questions can improve communication between Sailors and leaders. These conversations help build trust, encourage growth, and contribute to an overall more engaged and effective force.



“CDS was an outstanding opportunity to speak with Sailors in the fleet and gain their perspective on not just the initiatives we are working on but other issues that they need addressed,” said Command Master Chief Kenyatta M. Brown, the TMCoE senior enlisted leader. “For any organization to be successful, a good understanding of the effectiveness of efforts to support those executing the mission in their words is priceless.”



By offering face-to-face access to program leads and policy experts, CDS continues to serve as a valuable bridge between MyNavy HR initiatives and Sailors on the deckplates. TMCoE’s participation at CDS Mid-Atlantic reflected its core mission: to deliver the policies, tools, and support systems needed to develop, evaluate, and promote the Navy’s most capable warfighters.

