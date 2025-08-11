Army Reserve Soldiers Bring the Thunder in "Global Strike"

Approximately 7,000 from around the Army Reserve are training at Fort McCoy as a part of the Combat Support Training Exercise 25, Global Strike, an annual exercise designed to prepare reserve Soldiers for the transforming battlefield of the future. The exercise focuses on training for Large Scale Combat Operations (LSCO), incorporating emerging threats seen in the global spectrum.



Deputy Commander of the 412th Theater Engineer Command, Brig. Gen. Sandra Martin, is serving as the senior trainer for the event. The scope of her duties are to ensure that all units participating in the exercise are meeting their mission.



“I'm responsible for working with the observer-coach-trainers; getting information and feedback on how the units are doing every day with achieving their training objectives,” she said. “We spent a year of planning that led up to CSTX, and during that planning, we worked closely with 78th Training Division to understand what challenges Soldiers would benefit from the most.”



Some of the units participating in training are engineering, military police, chemical, aviation, and logistics units.



Along with training the Soldier skills needed to defend against near-peer adversaries the participating units are challenged with innovating defenses against anticipated threats.



“CSTX prepares battalion level and below on large-scale combat operations,” she said. “We are incorporating some of the modern day battlefield threats, such as UAS [unmanned aircraft systems] and training counter-UAS battle drills. The emerging threat is going to encompass a lot of AI [artificial intelligence] and robotics. Our Soldiers are adapting at a rapid pace to prepare for that.”



As the Army prepares for large-scale combat operations with near-peer adversaries the name of the game is speed. Units will be on the move with an enemy that is hunting them.



“You've got to be mobile, you've got to be concealed if you think you're going to survive on the battlefield,” Martin said. “That's what we're really focused on here is trying to get battalions to be able to move on the battlefield very quickly. As a matter of fact, we had a success where the 844th Engineer Battalion was able to move their TOC [tactical operations center] in less than 15 minutes.”



This exercise crosses over with the Medical Readiness and Training Command led, Global Medic. The mission challenges Soldiers similarly in a medical environment. They provide simulated medical evacuation during training scenarios where Soldiers in training temporarily become simulated casualties.



Both exercises are coordinated and facilitated by the 78th TD, providing OC/Ts, Soldiers, and simulated opposing forces with scenarios that allow for the 60,000 acre base to be completely utilized; giving the participants the most realistic environment to train in.



With so many elements dedicated to the success of these Soldiers, there’s a few things Martin is hoping all can come away with.



“Leaders should walk away with battle drills to quickly move their CPs [command posts],” she said. “To understand the ins and outs of those drills, to rehearse it with their Soldiers, and to understand what is a necessity and what isn't. Lightening the load as they move forward”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2025 Date Posted: 08.11.2025 16:23 Story ID: 545361 Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Reserve Soldiers Bring the Thunder in "Global Strike", by SSG Nicholas Vidro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.