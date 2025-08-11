Military Retiree Reaches 8-Gallon Milestone in Blood Donation Journey

A 72-year-old military retiree has achieved a remarkable milestone in his lifelong commitment to helping others: donating over 8 gallons of blood since 1971. MAJ (Ret.) Darrell Griffin began his blood donation journey at Texas A&M while in the Army ROTC Program. Upon graduation, Darrell received orders to Walter Reed Army Medical Center where he began donating with the Armed Services Blood Program (ASBP). While serving over 20 years in the Army, Darrell donated blood across the United States and even while stationed in Germany. In 1992, Mr. Griffin was stationed at Madigan Army Medical Center on Joint Base Lewis-McChord (known as Fort Lewis at that time) and served as the Chief of the Microbiology/Immunology Section of Pathology. During this assignment, Darrell began donating at the Armed Services Blood Bank Center – Pacific Northwest (currently located at the Madigan Annex, 9904 E Johnson St, JBLM, WA 98431).



Darrell has chosen to continue to donate because he has O-negative blood and understands the importance of blood donation. Due to his blood type, Darrell has supported the Neonatal Blood Program at Madigan to ensure our smallest and newest infants always have fresh blood available. His blood donation journey began more than four decades ago, inspired by his father who was also a consistent blood donor. Darrell has a sense of duty and compassion rooted in his military service which has carried on since retiring in 1997. Twenty-eight years later, he continues to give back not only through his blood donations but also by holding a volunteer position at Madigan Army Medical Center, where he helps support patients and staff alike. His dedication serves as a powerful reminder of how consistent blood donation can make a lasting impact.



Blood donations are critical to saving lives, especially in hospitals that care for military families, veterans, trauma patients, and those undergoing surgeries or cancer treatments. The need for blood is constant, yet donations often fall short, especially during holidays, block leave times, or the summer months. Darrell’s steady commitment helps fill those gaps to support the ASBP blood mission. Reaching 8 gallons represents over 60 separate donations, each one potentially saving up to three lives. That’s nearly 200 lives touched because one person decided to give, over, and over again. When a patient needs blood, that blood must be readily available. Donating consistently ensures that blood is available at a moment’s notice, and this is the blood that saves lives.



Maintaining a stable blood supply is not just a logistical concern, it’s a matter of life and death. Readiness is a high priority and ensuring that we have blood available to support contingency operations, high risk training missions and our local Medical Treatment Facility is a requirement that must be successful. Blood cannot be manufactured; it must come from donors. With a limited shelf life of 35-42 days for whole blood donations and only five days for platelets, hospitals must rely on a consistent flow of donors to keep up with demand. The actions of long-time donors like Darrell ensure that blood is available when emergencies strike or when scheduled medical treatments depend on it.



For those who have never donated blood, it might seem intimidating, but the process is safe, quick, and relatively painless. More importantly, it’s a direct way to make a difference. As Darrell put it, “It is a relatively painless process, needles have gotten smaller over the years, the process has gotten better, and they make you comfortable to continue to come back”. Many first-time donors are surprised by how easy it is and how good it feels to know their contribution could save someone’s life. There is no substitute for the human generosity that fuels the blood supply, and new donors are always needed to sustain it.



This retiree’s story is more than a personal achievement, it’s a call to action. Darrell’s example shows that ordinary individuals can quietly build an extraordinary legacy of service. Whether you’re a young adult donating for the first time or someone returning after a long break, your blood donation matters. As this 72-year-old veteran, MAJ (Ret.) Darrell Griffin proves, one pint at a time, you can be the lifeline someone desperately needs.



To become a lifesaver like MAJ (Ret.) Darrell Griffin, contact the Armed Services Blood Bank Center – PNW Recruiter at emery.a.brake.civ@health.mil to learn more and schedule an appointment. We also invite you to host a blood drive at your unit to build a legacy that goes far beyond a single donation.

