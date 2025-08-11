NMRTD Bridgeport Prepares Corpsmen for High-Altitude Emergency Care

Courtesy Photo | BRIDGEPORT, Calif. — Navy corpsmen assigned to Mountain Medicine participate in a...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | BRIDGEPORT, Calif. — Navy corpsmen assigned to Mountain Medicine participate in a joint Advanced Life Support training June 10, 2025, at NMRTD Bridgeport. The training, instructed by HM1 Brandon J. Grant, prepared Corpsmen to provide independent medical care in high-altitude, austere environments. Pictured from left are HMC Jerred Lee, HM2 Ryan Shields, HM3 Kendrick Perata, and LT Kevin Lawrence. The session enhanced medical readiness and teamwork essential for operational success. (Courtesy Photo). see less | View Image Page

BRIDGEPORT, Calif. — Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Detachment (NMRTD) Bridgeport hosted a joint Advanced Life Support (ALS) training session with the Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center’s Mountain Medicine unit on June 10, 2025, to strengthen combat medical readiness in support of the Joint Force while enhancing partnerships across commands.



The training, led by Hospital Corpsman 1st Class (FMF/SCW/EXW) Brandon J. Grant of Quincy, California, was designed to ensure Navy Hospital corpsmen achieve and maintain competency in critical life-saving procedures within clinical and operational environments. NMRTD Bridgeport is part of Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Twentynine Palms.



“This training was specifically tailored to address the distinctive operational requirements of Hospital corpsmen assigned to Mountain Medicine and NMRTD Bridgeport,” said Grant. “Due to the remote and austere nature of their duty assignments, these corpsmen must be prepared to independently execute advanced medical interventions when immediate physician support may not be available, making this specialized training essential for mission success and personnel safety.”



Grant, who serves as NMRTD Bridgeport’s ALS Program Director, is certified as both an ALS Instructor and Instructor Trainer. He earned these qualifications while stationed in Pearl Harbor, where he maintained ALS certifications for Pacific Fleet Marine Corps Forces Pacific personnel for more than a year. Since arriving at NMRTC Twentynine Palms, he has continued to teach and oversee ALS training.



The June session emphasized a range of advanced competencies, including accurate cardiac rhythm interpretation, evidence-based treatment protocols, precise medical documentation, proper medication administration, and effective team communication. Instructors stressed the importance of holistic patient assessment, integrating factors such as medical history, current medications, environmental exposures, and preexisting conditions into treatment decisions.



“Training at high altitude is not the same as at sea level,” Grant explained. “Reduced oxygen levels affect both patients and providers, requiring modified assessment techniques and treatment protocols. Add in the potential for delayed evacuation due to weather or terrain, and corpsmen need to be ready to manage patients for extended periods.”



Located at elevations between 7,000 and 10,000 feet, Bridgeport presents unique challenges for medical personnel. The nearest hospital is approximately an hour away, and evacuation is typically handled by Federal Fire Department paramedics. However, heavy snowfall, rugged terrain, and limited air transport availability can delay patient transfer, requiring corpsmen and providers to sustain care on-site until evacuation is possible.



To address these operational realities, training scenarios were built on the American Red Cross curriculum but adapted to reflect likely field conditions. Simulations included cardiac events, drug overdoses, complex trauma, and patients with extensive medical histories. Each case tested participants’ ability to synthesize patient information, prioritize interventions, and execute appropriate treatment under pressure.



The Mountain Medicine team, a specialized unit within the Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center (MWTC), supports Marines in some of the military’s most demanding environments. They operate without fixed clinics or aid stations, relying instead on portable medical kits and safety vehicles to deliver care anywhere Marines train or maneuver. Their missions range from small-scale field training coverage to large tactical movements involving more than 1,000 service members, often in rugged, high-elevation terrain.



During the ALS course, corpsmen demonstrated strong teamwork and adaptability. Grant noted one standout moment when multiple teams successfully stabilized critical patients during a scenario and celebrated the accomplishment as a group rather than seeking individual credit.

“Their response confirmed these medical professionals possess both the technical skills and team cohesion necessary for high-stress operational environments,” said Grant.



While the most common medical cases at MWTC involve musculoskeletal injuries and illnesses such as gastrointestinal or respiratory infections, ALS training prepares corpsmen for far more serious emergencies. In situations where paramedics cannot respond, corpsmen are trained to initiate cardiac care, secure airways, and administer medications to sustain patients until higher-level care is available.



Ultimately, Grant hopes every participant left the training with not only greater technical proficiency but also the confidence to act decisively under pressure. He also emphasized the importance of fostering a culture where all team members, regardless of rank, feel empowered to provide respectful corrective feedback in the interest of patient safety.



“In high-stakes medical situations, everyone makes mistakes,” Grant said. “A well-trained team empowers each member to speak up and offer crucial feedback that could save lives. That’s especially critical in remote environments where we don’t have immediate backup or specialists.”



The June ALS training served as both a readiness exercise and a partnership-building effort between NMRTD Bridgeport and Mountain Medicine. By ensuring that medical personnel are prepared to deliver advanced care in austere, high-altitude conditions, the commands strengthen their ability to provide combat support to the Joint Force in competition, crisis, or conflict—no matter how challenging the environment.