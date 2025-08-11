Corps Leaders, federal and local partners sign Lower Mud Project Partnership Agreement

HUNTINGTON, W. Va. (August 11, 2025) -- Representatives from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers joined Governor Patrick Morrisey, Senator Shelley Moore Capito, Hardesty (representing Senator Jim Justice, Representative Carol Miller, Mayor Shane Evans and other state and local representatives today to officially sign the second amendment to the project partnership agreement for the Lower Mud River - Milton, West Virginia Flood Risk Management Project. This signing allows for final refinements to the design to be implemented and the project to move forward with construction.

“This mission of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers mission is to deliver vital public and military engineering services … and reduce risks during disasters,” said Col. Phillip Valenti, Commander, Huntington District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. “Nowhere is this more important and visible than right here in our own communities.”

The City of Milton has persevered throughout history of floods that date back to the early 1900s. One of the most damaging floods on record was the March 1997 event where eight inches of rain fell on the Lower Mud River Basin from Feb. 28 to March 3. This resulted in more than $23 million in total damages. Milton continues to endure flooding and has experienced more recent events in 2015, 2019, 2021, and 2023.

Because of these events, the city, state, Corps and federal partners devised a plan to construct an levee and flood wall which will protect the citizens, businesses and other infrastructure within the community. This plan is expected to significantly reduce the flood risk to this close-knit town for years to come.

“For decades, the people of Milton have lived in constant worry that comes from being vulnerable to flooding,” said Shane Evans, Milton Mayor. “We’ve seen damage that high water can do. Not just in our homes and businesses, but to our sense of security … I am incredibly proud to announce that the flood wall project for the City of Milton is moving forward.”

The project was provided federal funding for construction through the Bi-partisan Budget Act of 2018. In addition, the Water Resources Development Act of 2022 established a 90 percent federal 10 percent non-federal share for all remaining cost.

“This is about getting it right,” said Shelley Moore Capito when speaking on the delays and redesigns that this project has faced over the years. “This [project] has been important to me for several years. Signing this project really means a lot to getting it to finality.”

Once complete, the project is anticipated to provide benefits to more than 600 structures including residences, businesses as well as public structures, personal property and critical infrastructure.

