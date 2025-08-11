NMLPDC Host EMDEC JDTA/TRR

Naval Leader and Professional Development Command hosted a five-day Job Duty Task Analysis (JDTA) review for its Executive Medicine Department Enlisted Course (EMDEC), held July 21st through the 25th. This review underscores Navy Medicine’s commitment to empowering its senior enlisted leaders for success in an increasingly complex environment.

The working group comprised of experienced Hospital Corpsman Senior Enlisted Leaders from a diverse range of commands representing Navy Medicine’s largest stakeholders, was strategically assembled to ensure the curriculum is directly aligned with the needs of the Fleet.

“We do this to ensure we are meeting the needs of the stakeholder,” explains Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman Don Giuy, Program Director for EMDEC. “By including MCPO and SCPO from BSO 2, BSO 18, BSO 27, BSO 60 and BSO 72, we ensured representation from every BSO we support. This ensures we create the best possible product for our senior enlisted to support Navy Medicine everywhere.” This was a significant undertaking, and the targeted approach ensures the course content is relevant and impactful across the entire spectrum of Navy Medicine.

More than just a course, EMDEC is an investment in the future of Navy Medicine. The JDTA’s core objective was to redesign EMDEC to better prepare Naval Medical senior enlisted for increased responsibilities as Senior Enlisted Leader/Leading Chief Petty Officers. The revamped curriculum will provide an in-depth awareness of current priorities, operational mission sets, and Sailor Career Management best practices, aligning with the FORCM vision and critical Fleet needs.

The revamped curriculum is designed to:

Empower Senior Enlisted Leader’s with a comprehensive understanding of operational structures, personnel policy frameworks, and strategic functions across key Navy commands and programs. Develop the Senior Enlisted Leader’s role as advocate, communicator, and integrator between Sailors, the Chain of Command, Enlisted Community Managers, Detailers, and Fleet Leadership. Reinforce critical leadership capabilities through applied Get Real, Get Better tools, driving data-informed decisions and proactive problem solving. Prepare Senior Enlisted Leaders to guide and mentor Sailors in career progression, detailing, commissioning, Limited Duty (LIMDU) transitions, and suitability screenings. Foster strategic thinking and readiness alignment through scenario-based discussions, policy interpretation, and capstone integration exercises. The JDTA process was informed by valuable post-course surveys from over 240 Senior Enlisted Leaders who attend EMDEC annually, ensuring the changes are responsive to the needs of the Fleet.

Giuy emphasized that the JDTA meticulously outlined the knowledge, skills, and application required for Senior Enlisted success in Navy Medicine. “This is the only senior enlisted course offered in Navy Medicine, and it provides a unique experience for understanding their mission, functions, and task across various BSOs,” he explained. “EMDEC also places them face-to-face with our policy makers, and most senior levels and positions of leadership in Navy Medicine, both officer and enlisted.” This direct interaction with leadership is invaluable in shaping the future of healthcare within the Navy.

EMDEC provides Senior Enlisted Leaders with an in-depth overview of Navy Medicine's executive management skills, programs, products, services, education, and expanded professional leadership. The course is designed to enhance Senior Enlisted Leader's performance and knowledge, enabling them to make informed decisions and develop effective plans for joint, integrated, premier system of health supporting those who serve in the defense of our country. EMDEC is one of the medical professional courses on the Hospital Corpsman Leadership and Development Roadmap (LaDR) implemented to help understand the complexities of BSO strategic leadership and support for the E-7 to E-9 community.

Investing in EMDEC is investing in the leadership pipeline that will drive Navy Medicine forward. By shaping the skills and perspective of our Senior Enlisted, EMDEC offers a critical opportunity to influence the future of military medicine and aligns with the mission of Naval Medical Leader and Professional Development Command (NMLPDC). NMLPDC serves as the cornerstone of Navy Medicine’s professional training, leadership development, and education mission. NMLPDC maintains collaborative relationships with more than 300 military and civilian higher learning institutions while annually supporting 3,000 Federal uniformed services, civilian, and allied foreign military members.