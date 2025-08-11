Remains of World War II Soldier to be buried in Arlington National Cemetery

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. John H. Danneker, 19, killed during World War II, will be interred Aug. 26 at Arlington National Cemetery, in Arlington, Virginia. Everly-Wheatly Funeral Home will coordinate graveside services preceding the interment.



Danneker, a native of Williamsport, Pennsylvania, was assigned to the 565th Bombardment Squadron, 389th Bombardment Group, 2nd Combat Bomb Wing, 2nd Air Division, 8th Air Force, in the European Theater. On June 20,1944, Danneker, the left waist gunner onboard a B-24J “Liberator” bomber, went missing in action when his plane crashed into the Baltic Sea off the coast of Denmark after colliding with another B-24 in the same formation. The pilot and co-pilot of Danneker’s aircraft were able to bail out and survived, but all evidence points to the rest of the crew being killed in the crash. The U.S. War Department issued a Finding of Death for Danneker on June 21, 1945.



The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency accounted for Danneker on Dec. 10, 2024.



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from WWII, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.



For more information on DPAA’s efforts to identify McCook, please visit: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/ID-Announcements/Article/4187238/airman-accounted-for-from-world-war-ii-danneker-j/



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home, 703-998-9200.

