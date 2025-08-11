Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Remains of Korean War Soldier to be buried in Holmesville, Ohio

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2025

    Story by William Costello 

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Air Forces 1st Lt. William H. Hott, 29, killed during the Korean War, will be interred Aug. 25 in Holmesville, Ohio. Alexander Funeral Home will perform graveside services preceding the interment.

    Hott was a member of D Company, 1st Battalion, 32nd Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action December 1, in the vicinity of Chosin Reservoir, North Korea. Witnesses later reported that he was killed in action a fighting withdrawal. The U.S. Army issued a report of death on Feb. 28, 1951 and declared his remains non-recoverable on Jan. 16, 1956.

    On July 27, 2018, following the summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un in June 2018, North Korea turned over 55 boxes, purported to contain the remains of American service members killed during the Korean War.

    The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency accounted for Hott on March 18, 2025.

    The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from WWII, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.

    For more information on DPAA’s efforts to identify Hott, please visit: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/ID-Announcements/Article/4258200/soldier-accounted-for-from-korean-war-hott-w/

    Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact Alexander Funeral Home, 330-674-4811.

