FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Pvt. Floyd Schultz, killed during Korean War, will be interred Aug. 20 at Fairview Cemetery, White, South Dakota. Eidsness Funeral Home will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



Schultz was a member of Company E, 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division. He was reported missing in action when his unit engaged in combat actions with the North Korean People’s Army in the vicinity of Som-dong, Republic of Korea, on Aug. 14, 1950. Due to intense fighting in the area, his body was not recovered at that time. The exact circumstances of his death were unknown, and he was later reported killed in action on Aug. 20, 1950.



The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency accounted for Schultz on September 18, 2024.



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from WWII, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.



For more information on DPAA’s efforts to identify Schultz, please visit: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/ID-Announcements/Article/3926431/soldier-accounted-for-from-korean-war-schultz-f/



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact Eidsness Funeral Home, 605-692-6384.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2025 Date Posted: 08.11.2025 13:08 Story ID: 545342 Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US Hometown: WHITE, SOUTH DAKOTA, US Web Views: 17 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Remains of Korean War Soldier to be buried in White, South Dakota, by William Costello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.