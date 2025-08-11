Armed Forces Entertainment Brings Tyler Farr and Breland to US Service Members in Europe for Summer Salute

Country music artists Tyler Farr and BRELAND are returning to tour with Armed Forces

Entertainment (AFE) late this summer. The tour runs from August 11 to 20 and will feature six

shows at bases across Europe.

Recognized as “one of the best male vocalists in Country music today” by Taste of Country,

Tyler Farr has made a significant impact on the genre with his powerful voice and authentic

storytelling. Farr burst onto the country music scene with the release of his debut album,

“Redneck Crazy,” which quickly climbed to number 2 on the Billboard Country Albums chart and

number 5 on the Billboard Top 200. His breakout single, the Platinum-selling title track “Redneck

Crazy,” solidified his place in the industry, leading to a string of successes.

Tyler Farr has notched three number 1 hits, including the emotionally charged “Whiskey in my

Water” and the poignant “A Guy Walks Into A Bar.” His sophomore album, “Suffer in Peace,”

continued his rise to stardom, debuting in the top 5 on both the Billboard Top 200 Albums and

Billboard Country Albums Charts. This achievement made him the only solo male country artist

in the past decade to have his first two studio albums debut in the top 5 of the Billboard 200

chart.

Beyond his chart-topping hits, Farr is known for his deep connection to the military and his love

for the outdoors. His dedication to his craft and down-to-earth personality have earned him a

devoted fanbase and prestigious touring opportunities alongside country heavyweights like

Jason Aldean, Florida-Georgia Line, Luke Combs, Brantley Gilbert, and Lee Brice.

BRELAND is a multiplatinum musician redefining music with his unique blend of country,

hip-hop, R&B, gospel, and pop music. Over the course of his esteemed career, BRELAND has

collaborated with a wide range of artists across different genres, including Nelly, Keith Urban,

Shania Twain, Thomas Rhett, Lady A, Mickey Guyton, and Scott Storch.

BRELAND’s resume as a songwriter has proven to be equally as prolific, considering he has

penned songs for hitmakers such as Chris Brown, Trey Songz, Jacquees, and Dru Hill, among

many others. He has also worked closely on music alongside Pharrell Williams, John Legend,

Shaboozey, Teddy Swims, K. Michelle, Macklemore, Jojo, Tay Keith, Pink Sweat$, etc., to

further solidify his status as one of the music industry’s secret weapons.

The New Jersey native originally ascended to prominence with the release of his 2019 hit single,

“My Truck,” which paved the way for his debut studio album, “Cross Country.” While amassing

over 1.2 billion streams, BRELAND has also been recognized for his impact, earning Amazon

Music’s Breakthrough Artist award along with the Academy of Country Music’s Lift Every Voice

award.

Since breaking into the music industry, BRELAND has been tapped to deliver national anthem

performances at some of the pre-eminent events in sports, including the Daytona 500, BIG12

Championship Game, and the NFL London Game. He’s also appeared on “Good Morning

America,” “CBS Mornings,” “The Today Show,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “The Kelly Clarkson Show”

and more.

Armed Forces Entertainment delivers world-class entertainment to U.S. troops and their families

overseas, strengthening their resilience, boosting morale, and contributing to readiness. These

engaging experiences connect servicemembers to home, foster a sense of belonging, ease the

challenges of deployment, and support their mental health.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.20.2025 Date Posted: 08.11.2025 13:06 Story ID: 545341 Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Armed Forces Entertainment Brings Tyler Farr and Breland to US Service Members in Europe for Summer Salute, by Brian Burke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.