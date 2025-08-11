Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Armed Forces Entertainment Brings Tyler Farr and Breland to US Service Members in Europe for Summer Salute

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2025

    Story by Brian Burke 

    Armed Forces Entertainment

    Country music artists Tyler Farr and BRELAND are returning to tour with Armed Forces
    Entertainment (AFE) late this summer. The tour runs from August 11 to 20 and will feature six
    shows at bases across Europe.
    Recognized as “one of the best male vocalists in Country music today” by Taste of Country,
    Tyler Farr has made a significant impact on the genre with his powerful voice and authentic
    storytelling. Farr burst onto the country music scene with the release of his debut album,
    “Redneck Crazy,” which quickly climbed to number 2 on the Billboard Country Albums chart and
    number 5 on the Billboard Top 200. His breakout single, the Platinum-selling title track “Redneck
    Crazy,” solidified his place in the industry, leading to a string of successes.
    Tyler Farr has notched three number 1 hits, including the emotionally charged “Whiskey in my
    Water” and the poignant “A Guy Walks Into A Bar.” His sophomore album, “Suffer in Peace,”
    continued his rise to stardom, debuting in the top 5 on both the Billboard Top 200 Albums and
    Billboard Country Albums Charts. This achievement made him the only solo male country artist
    in the past decade to have his first two studio albums debut in the top 5 of the Billboard 200
    chart.
    Beyond his chart-topping hits, Farr is known for his deep connection to the military and his love
    for the outdoors. His dedication to his craft and down-to-earth personality have earned him a
    devoted fanbase and prestigious touring opportunities alongside country heavyweights like
    Jason Aldean, Florida-Georgia Line, Luke Combs, Brantley Gilbert, and Lee Brice.
    BRELAND is a multiplatinum musician redefining music with his unique blend of country,
    hip-hop, R&B, gospel, and pop music. Over the course of his esteemed career, BRELAND has
    collaborated with a wide range of artists across different genres, including Nelly, Keith Urban,
    Shania Twain, Thomas Rhett, Lady A, Mickey Guyton, and Scott Storch.
    BRELAND’s resume as a songwriter has proven to be equally as prolific, considering he has
    penned songs for hitmakers such as Chris Brown, Trey Songz, Jacquees, and Dru Hill, among
    many others. He has also worked closely on music alongside Pharrell Williams, John Legend,
    Shaboozey, Teddy Swims, K. Michelle, Macklemore, Jojo, Tay Keith, Pink Sweat$, etc., to
    further solidify his status as one of the music industry’s secret weapons.
    The New Jersey native originally ascended to prominence with the release of his 2019 hit single,
    “My Truck,” which paved the way for his debut studio album, “Cross Country.” While amassing
    over 1.2 billion streams, BRELAND has also been recognized for his impact, earning Amazon
    Music’s Breakthrough Artist award along with the Academy of Country Music’s Lift Every Voice
    award.
    Since breaking into the music industry, BRELAND has been tapped to deliver national anthem
    performances at some of the pre-eminent events in sports, including the Daytona 500, BIG12
    Championship Game, and the NFL London Game. He’s also appeared on “Good Morning
    America,” “CBS Mornings,” “The Today Show,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “The Kelly Clarkson Show”
    and more.
    Armed Forces Entertainment delivers world-class entertainment to U.S. troops and their families
    overseas, strengthening their resilience, boosting morale, and contributing to readiness. These
    engaging experiences connect servicemembers to home, foster a sense of belonging, ease the
    challenges of deployment, and support their mental health.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 08.11.2025 13:06
    Story ID: 545341
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MARYLAND, US
    Armed Forces Entertainment
    Country Music
    Live Show
    Tyler Farr
    Breland
    Summer Salute

