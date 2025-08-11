ACC welcomes Gen. Adrian Spain as new commander

Photo By Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog | U.S. Air Force Gen. Adrian Spain, commander of Air Combat Command, receives the guidon...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog | U.S. Air Force Gen. Adrian Spain, commander of Air Combat Command, receives the guidon from Gen. David Allvin, Chief of Staff of the Air Force, during the ACC change of command ceremony at Langley Air Force Base, Virginia, Aug. 11, 2025. Spain arrives at ACC after serving as the deputy chief of staff for operations at the Pentagon where he led the development and implementation of policy directly supporting global operations, force management, training and readiness for the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog) see less | View Image Page

LANGLEY AIR FORCE BASE, Va. – Air Combat Command hosted a change of command ceremony, Aug. 11, welcoming Gen. Adrian Spain as the new commander of ACC and bidding farewell to Gen. Ken Wilsbach.



Presiding over the ceremony was Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin, who emphasized the critical role ACC plays in guaranteeing the Air Force remains dominant and strategically agile in the face of evolving global threats.



"General Spain assumes command at a time of consequence,” said Allvin. “Air Combat Command is driven by ready Airmen who embody the warrior ethos, and fight in and from multiple domains delivering air superiority to the Joint Force. General Spain’s proven leadership and operational insight are exactly what this command needs to sharpen and sustain our decisive edge.”



Spain arrives at ACC after serving as the deputy chief of staff for operations at the Pentagon where he led the development and implementation of policy directly supporting global operations, force management, training and readiness for the Air Force. He is no stranger to ACC, having previously served at Joint Base Langley-Eustis from 1999-2001 and then again from 2007-2010.



“Langley and Air Combat Command are special places for us,” Spain said. “Nearly half of my Air Force assignments have been in this command and all of my command assignments have been within ACC. I have witnessed the exceptional talent and warfighting prowess of the Airmen within ACC firsthand throughout my career and I am so unbelievably honored to come back home and join you.”



As the primary force provider of combat airpower, Air Combat Command is vital to America's defense strategy. ACC's unwavering focus on equipping, training, and preparing its airmen ensures a combat-ready force capable of deterring aggression, defending the homeland, and protecting United States sovereignty, solidifying the nation’s position as the world's strongest military.



During the ceremony, Spain articulated his commitment to building upon the foundation laid by his predecessor.



“I truly believe ACC is the heart and soul of our Air Force,” Spain said. “While there is a lot to focus on, our primary focus must be on readiness—readiness of our aircraft, readiness of our aircrew, readiness to dominate the electromagnetic spectrum, readiness of all our Airmen and their families. Not just readiness of those things, also readiness of our spirit. Our nation needs warriors to deter, first and foremost, but if that fails, we need ready and willing warfighters to win. That, Air Combat Command, is us.”



Wilsbach, who commanded ACC since February 2024, emphasized the importance of the "People First, Mission Always" philosophy that guides ACC's operations.



"The success of Air Combat Command is a testament to the extraordinary men and women who make up this team,” said Wilsbach. “From maintaining peak readiness to driving critical modernization efforts, your hard work and dedication have been the driving force behind our mission success. I am deeply grateful for your service and your unwavering commitment to defending our nation."



In concert with the change of command, Chief Master Sgt. Dave Wolfe relinquished his role as ACC's command chief to Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy L. Unterseher, ensuring a continued focus on Airmen’s welfare and readiness. Unterseher, bringing experience from his time as command chief at 15th Air Force, will now serve as the senior enlisted leader for ACC, advising the commander on matters influencing the health, welfare, morale and effective utilization of all assigned personnel.



“Our Air Force mission is to Fly, Fight and Win…Airpower Anytime, Anywhere,” Spain said. “To achieve that in ACC, we must focus on what we can control today to be a little bit better tomorrow, then repeat over and over,” Spain said. “We must set conditions for new and novel capabilities, formations and technologies so they can be seamlessly integrated into joint operations. We must defend our bases, fight in and through the EM spectrum, and increase our agility to attack, sustain and survive. Together, ACC, we will do all this and more, and if a fight comes to us, we will win.”



With a firm grasp of the Air Force's readiness challenges and modernization needs, Spain’s strategic approach balances immediate readiness with future advancements, promising a forward-thinking vision for ACC. The change of command marks a pivotal moment as ACC navigates a complex strategic environment under Spain's leadership.