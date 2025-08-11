3TBX Arctic Edge 2025

Anchorage, AK- From July 31 through August 14, Soldiers from the 3rd Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) (3rd TBX) participated in Arctic Edge training in Anchorage, Alaska, enhancing their ability to operate in challenging and unpredictable environments.

The training focused on the unit’s strategic port operations capabilities, with exercises conducted at both the Port of Makenzie and Port Northstar. A major highlight was the simulation of a Large, Medium-Speed Roll-on/Roll-off (LMSR) vessel conducting Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore (JLOTS) operations, followed by vessel docking and roll-on/roll-off (RORO) procedures.

Due to strict tide schedules, the operational window for maritime operations was narrow. To maximize time and training value, Soldiers also conducted concurrent tasks including drivers’ training, equipment latching, reacting to indirect fire, medical 9-line procedures, Load Handling System (LHS) familiarization, and loading/unloading operations using an Enhanced Container Handling Unit (ECHU).

The exercise brought together a joint force team, with the 3rd TBX training alongside U.S. Marines, the U.S. Coast Guard, and the U.S. Air Force.

During the event, Deputy Commander of the 377th Theater Sustainment Command, Brig. Gen. Humphrey, and 316th Expeditionary Sustainment Command Deputy Commander, Col. Nagel, visited the training sites. They observed operations firsthand and recognized outstanding Soldiers with challenge coins for their performance and dedication.

For many participants, Arctic Edge offered invaluable hands-on experience. “This is my first time ever getting to actually do seaport operations in person, so that alone was worth the trip,” said 1st Lt. Perry of the 743rd Transportation Company.

The 3rd TBX’s participation in Arctic Edge not only strengthened their operational readiness but also reinforced the importance of joint and interagency cooperation in strategic logistics operations in austere environments.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.09.2025 Date Posted: 08.11.2025 11:42 Story ID: 545332 Location: ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US Hometown: FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 3TBX Arctic Edge 2025, by MAJ Damien Riggins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.