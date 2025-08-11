404th AFSB logistician named AMC/ASC employee of quarter

Courtesy Photo | From left, Chief Warrant Officer 4 Sharron McClerkin; Tamra Sumovich, employee of the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | From left, Chief Warrant Officer 4 Sharron McClerkin; Tamra Sumovich, employee of the first quarter, fiscal 2025, U.S. Army Materiel Command/U.S. Army Sustainment Command; and Maj. Bruce Martin, discuss Equipment Configuration and Hand Off operations during the Army Prepositioned Stock employment. 402nd AFSB personnel deployed to the Philippines’ Subic Bay, as did Sumovich, late last year for the download and issuance of 13 units in support of U.S. Army Pacific. (Photo by Midge Chacon, 402nd AFSB) see less | View Image Page

ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. – A U.S. Army Sustainment Command employee was one of 10 people selected for the U.S. Army Materiel Command’s Employees of the Quarter for the first quarter, fiscal 2025.



Tamra Sumovich, a logistics management specialist (planner), S3 (Operations), 404th Army Field Support Brigade, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, took top honors along with other AMC major subordinate command employees. She has been in her current position since June 2022.



But she would be the first to tell you, it’s about teamwork. “My boss and team trust me and have given me the autonomy to own my program and make changes I believe necessary to execute,” Sumovich said. She added that “building strong relationships and teams through authenticity, trust, and mutual desire to do a job well” are proven ingredients for success.



The 404th AFSB is one of seven global brigades assigned to ASC, headquartered at Rock Island Arsenal. It provides installation logistics, manages Army Prepositioned Stocks, and integrates Army enterprise capabilities to increase warfighter and materiel readiness. And, on order, deploys Logistics Support Elements in support of Army Service Component Commands. This ties in with ASC playing a critical role in equipping and sustaining the Army, ensuring Soldiers have what they need when they need it.



Recognizing the people behind that mission, the program highlights AMC’s commitment to honoring Civilian and military personnel for their outstanding contributions and foster a culture of achievement in making a difference across the enterprise.



“The AMC Employee of the Quarter program highlights individuals who demonstrate innovation, dedication and excellence, reinforcing a culture of achievement and productivity across the enterprise,” said Maj. Gen. Kevin Meisler, AMC chief of staff. “Their contributions strengthen AMC’s ability to support Soldiers worldwide, reinforcing the command’s role as the Army’s premier materiel integrator.”



The submission narrative from her boss, Horst “Pete” Herting, brigade S3 (Operations) stated: “Tamra's exceptional analytical skills, and ability to effectively assess complex operational scenarios and provide insightful analysis to inform the decision-making processes has significantly contributed to the success of the brigade’s ECHA mission and Warfighter exercise while laying the foundation for successful execution of the APS-3 land basing – all within three months! She is the best of the best!”



ECHA – Equipment Configuration and Hand Off – references operations directly supporting Army Prepositioned Stocks employment when Sumovich deployed to the Philippines late last year. While there, she designed and deployed a tracking system leveraging Global Combat Support System-Army data to monitor serialized equipment throughout the entire ECHA process for 13 Unit Identity Codes and 2,200-plus property book items.



“This system tracked the download, transport, accountability, maintenance, onward movement, and property transfer, providing near-instantaneous visibility and enabling proactive identification of discrepancies,” Sumovich explained. “I created an automated common operating picture for reporting and managed ECHA operations by coordinating efforts across responsible echelons to ensure process completion at each stage.”



As an S3 planner, the job involves helping organize and support a wide range of military missions. That includes working on major training exercises with I Corps, helping move and use APS for the Talisman Sabre exercise, setting up land-based storage for that equipment, and jumping in to assist with special projects and deployments whenever needed.



“Tamra possesses a comprehensive wealth of knowledge and superb organizational skills. Her excellent communication abilities are evident as she seamlessly synchronizes operations to ensure mission success,” said colleague Chief Warrant Officer 3 Albert Hart Jr., brigade Support Operations ammunition technician.



Likewise, Maj. Bruce Martin, brigade deputy SPO officer, said “she is a consummate professional, her ability to understand, develop and articulate solutions is remarkable,” he said, adding Sumovich remains positive and motivated in the face of adversity and complexity.



He recalled how Sumovich created detailed tracking during Army Field Support Battalion Charleston’s APS-3 delivery of 13 company equipment sets to the U.S. Army Pacific, and used her experience to plan the greater download of all APS-3 vessels on an accelerated timeline. Martin said despite these operations being “highly complex, challenging, and resourced constrained operations,” Sumovich maintained an infectious ‘Can Do’ attitude that spread across the workforce.



She is the “best teammate I have ever had. She is by far the No. 1 to plan and lead any team for any problem set,” Martin said.



Sumovich has been a Department of the Army Civilian since 2021, but her Army journey began in 2002 when she enlisted. She became a noncommissioned officer and later commissioned in 2006, starting in the transportation branch before transitioning to logistics. Her years in the Army Reserve strengthened her skills in leadership, planning, and operations, and will culminate in her retirement at the rank of lieutenant colonel.



The biggest challenge at work, Sumovich said, is “building strong relationships and teams through authenticity, trust and mutual desire to do a job well.”



“The most powerful thing we can bring to any mission is our full, authentic self, rooted in kindness, fueled by purpose, and open to joy,” Sumovich said. “When we lead with humanity and make space for connection and play, we unlock the kind of energy that makes meaningful and lasting impact not only possible, but inevitable.”