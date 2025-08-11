Fort Bragg Families Fired Up by Pro Wrestling Show

Photo By Jason Ragucci | The gym at Tolson Youth Center was rocking with excitement as Next Level Pro Wrestling...... read more read more Photo By Jason Ragucci | The gym at Tolson Youth Center was rocking with excitement as Next Level Pro Wrestling brought a night of high-energy action to Fort Bragg on August 9, 2025. Fans filled the bleachers, waving foam fingers, wearing wrestling gear, and cheering for their favorite fighters. see less | View Image Page

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — The gym at Tolson Youth Center was rocking with excitement as Next Level Pro Wrestling brought a night of high-energy action to Fort Bragg on August 9, 2025. Fans filled the bleachers, waving foam fingers, wearing wrestling gear, and cheering for their favorite fighters.



The show kicked off at 6:15 p.m. with dramatic entrances, cool costumes, and jaw-dropping stunts. Wrestlers jumped, flipped, and slammed each other to the mat, keeping the crowd on their feet. One match had five wrestlers battling at once, and another ended with a surprise comeback that had fans screaming.



Tickets were free but limited to four per person. Families picked them up at Leisure Travel Services in the Mini Mall. Staff checked their IDs and made sure everyone got in safely and smoothly.



“It’s not just about wrestling,” said Fort Bragg Special Events Coordinator, Amanda Cahill. “It’s about creating shared memories that lift spirits and strengthen our sense of community.”



From body slams to high-fives, the wrestling show gave Fort Bragg families a night to remember and proved that when Fort Bragg throws down, it throws down next level.



“We’re proud to offer high-impact entertainment that’s accessible, family-friendly, and morale-boosting,” Cahill said. “These moments matter.”